Legendary violin superstar Itzhak Perlman will perform with The Florida Orchestra (TFO) for its 55th Celebration concert on Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater, conducted by TFO music director Michael Francis. The benefit concert launches the 2022-23 season and supports TFO’s music and education programs.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Perlman enjoys a superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. He will join the orchestra for its 55th season opener to perform some of his favorite movie music, including the theme from Schindler’s List — which he performed in the Academy Award-winning film — along with “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca, the love theme from Cinema Paradiso and more.

Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, Perlman has received 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Genesis Prize. Perlman has also received multiple distinctions from U.S. presidents, including a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2015. For more about Perlman, visit https://itzhakperlman.com/.

Concert tickets are $75, $125, $175 and $225. Limited individual VIP tickets will be available for $550. All tickets are available at http://floridaorchestra.org/, the TFO Ticker Center or by calling 727-892-3337 or 1-800-662-7286.

VIP individual and select sponsorships are limited availability and include premium concert seating, a preconcert reception with bar and hors d’oeuvres at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater overlooking the St. Petersburg waterfront. Sponsorships of featured guest artist, conductor, concertmaster and concert program music selections include other benefits. For information, please contact TFO chief development officer Susana Weymouth at 727-362-5430 or sweymouth@floridaorchestra.org.

The following weekend, Friday to Sunday, October 7-9, Maestro Francis will debut the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with the iconic Carmina Burana, kicking off the classical series that includes Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and much more. The Raymond James Pops series includes blockbusters such as Harry Potter vs Star Wars and the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album. TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay. Single and season tickets are available now.

The Mahaffey Theater is located at 400 1st St. S. in St. Petersburg. The TFO Ticket Center is located at 244 2nd Ave. N., First Floor in St. Petersburg and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, visit http://floridaorchestra.org/.