A home or commercial building inspection is an examination of essential systems, from the foundation to the roof, with the findings documented to inform interested parties, such as owners, buyers and sellers, as to the structure’s condition.

In an active real estate market like the one that the Tampa Bay area is experiencing, the competition can get intense enough that important building construction or system details might be overlooked in the pursuit of closing a sale. That’s where professional inspectors like Tyson Martin, owner of Tracer Inspections in Lithia, play an essential role in ensuring a building meets legal standards for a sale and that existing problems are brought to light so they can be addressed.

Martin said he started Tracer Inspections two years ago after working in the inspection industry for a company where he acquired the kind of professional experience and expertise that he could draw upon to match his Bachelor of Science degree in geology.

“What that brings to the table is knowledge of erosion, water flow patterns, porosity, permeability of the earth around dwellings as well as knowledge and understanding of local radon concentrations,” he wrote in an email. Martin added that existing homes can reflect not only an owner’s architectural taste but also their level of skill in home repair and maintenance.

“My concern for DIY-type repairs is the lack of knowledge for what has been done. If a buyer skips a home inspection or gets the wrong inspection firm, things can be missed, and the homeowner/buyer ends up with costly repairs, or worse, risk to life and limb.”

Tracer Inspections promotes itself as providing personalized service to clients, using technology such as drones which can be used to inspect roofs, minimizing the need to walk on shingles that can break as well as the risk of injury from a fall. Martin, who is certified by the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI®), emphasizes the value of knowing the condition of a property and being able to properly evaluate remedial options if needed.

“My guiding principle is to educate the client on their property and offer solutions to issues that are appropriate, cost-effective and mitigate risk.”

To learn more about how Tracer Inspections can assist “When you need accurate insight into your investment,” as its website states, visit www.tracerinspections.com or call 813-842-0740.