Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Summerfield Women’s Golf Association League Starts In October

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) will begin its annual league play on Tuesday, October 4, and new players are invited to join. Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. The league consists of players at all levels, and a variety of games that are fun and challenging for everyone are played. A Summerfield Crossings Golf Club membership is not required; however, if you are not a member, then a league card is required.

Tee times are at 8 a.m. on Tuesday mornings at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. If you are interested in joining or would like more information, contact Margaret at 517-410-3115.

The Apollo Beach Women’s Club Monthly Luncheons Have Resumed

On Wednesday, September 14, the Apollo Beach Women’s Club (ABWC) will welcome new and returning members to its luncheon at Ruskin Moose Lodge #183, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The guest speaker will be Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s supervisor of elections. Luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of every month at the Moose Lodge, except for December.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach. New members are welcome.

To learn more about the ABWC, visit its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen at kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Performing An Alzheimer’s Benefit Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey to its campus at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, for a concert on Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m. to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Lindsey has been giving Elvis tribute concerts for years and is the winner of numerous awards for his Elvis act. If you love great music from the past or have ever been a fan of Elvis and his music, you won’t want to miss this great concert for a wonderful cause.

Tickets are available up to the day of the concert for $10 at the SCCUMC Christian Gift Shop at the church or online at www.sccumc.com via clicking the events tab.

Pelican Players Complimentary Shows

Pelican Players Community Theater is proud to present two complimentary shows on Thursday, September 15. Join them to see The Twilight Zone – To Serve Man, directed by Ron Deitsch, and Father Knows Best – The Housekeeper, directed by Leslie Stull. Doors open at 6 p.m., and curtain time is at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater North is located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr., in Sun City Center, please feel free to bring your own drinks, snacks and cups. Visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org for more information.

Your Next Step Is The Cure 5K Run

Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run in Lithia will be taking place on Saturday, October 1. You can either run the easy 5K route from Park Square in Lithia or sign up for the new virtual option, which is especially helpful to encourage family and friends who do not live locally to sign up. All monies raised goes directly to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure for additional information and to register for the event. If you are interested in sponsoring or donating to the event, please email yournextstepisthecure@aol.com.

Bloomingdale Neighborhood Garage Sale

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Community Garage Sale is on Saturday, September 10 starting at 8 a.m. This annual sale features homes throughout the Bloomingdale East and West neighborhoods. A wide variety of items are usually available, including kitchen wares, books, furniture, clothing, toys and games and furniture.

Addresses will be posted on the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association website at www.bloomingdale.life. To have your house listed, email bl.neighbor1@gmail.com or call 813-681-2051.

Jewish Holiday Services

During September into October, there are a number of Jewish holidays. This is a time when most Jewish people want to attend the holiday services. High Holy Day services at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon are open to the community and are free, though donations are gladly accepted. Rabbi Lefkowitz and Sandy Santucci (cantorial soloist) will be leading the Selichot and High Holy services.

Contact the temple office on 813-681-6547 or email cbs-brandon@outlook.com if you have any questions and for the schedule of services.

A Kitten Place Rescue Looking For Vendors And Sponsors For 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Sunday, October 30 at Twin Lakes and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. Last year, the 5K run had over 175 participants.

If you are interested and would like more information or register for the event, please email akittenplace@gmail.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, on Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. You may join in person or via Zoom by going to the monthly club calendar to register an hour before meetings. All like-minded individuals are welcome.

For more information, go to www.easthillsboroughdems.org or call 813-677-8300.

Strawberry Ball Donates $50,000 To Food Bank

The Florida Strawberry Festival presented the proceeds from its annual Strawberry Ball to the United Food Bank of Plant City.

“This year’s Strawberry Ball was a huge success,” said Phil Waldron, Florida Strawberry Festival chairman of the board. “Everyone enjoyed the food, the dancing, the theme, the entertainment and of course the fellowship.”

The event raised a total of $50,000 for the nearby food bank.

Market Day Returning To FishHawk Ranch

The very popular FishHawk Ranch Market will be returning to Cross Park at 16144 Churchside Dr. in Lithia on Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will continue to take place on the first Sunday of each month until May 2023. There are always lots of unique vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items. For information on becoming a vendor, email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or call 813-957-1841.