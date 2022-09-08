Lisa Tackus, owner and broker of Align Right Realty Riverview, has had a lot to celebrate recently, as not only has her real estate agency been open for three years as of August and gained over 100 licensed agents, but she also now has a new office.

Tackus has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. She opened the office for full operation in August 2019, and it is the first franchise in the company, according to Tackus. It provides full real estate services, including residential, commercial, referrals, rentals, home evaluations and first-time homebuyer seminars.

“I’ve been running businesses throughout my entire career, the last seven years focusing mostly on real estate.” Tackus said. “Being a native Floridian and understanding the market, I think I have more of a competitive advantage over most.”

Plus, she has both a real estate broker license and a mortgage loan originator license — which gives her a competitive understanding of all facets of the real estate industry — as well as master’s degrees in business and social work. All of it adds up to Align Right Realty Riverview’s great success.

“We’re not just in it to sell or buy, we’re in it for a long-term relationship,” Tackus said.

She got her new office, Align Right Realty Suncoast, after purchasing it from Johnny Loewy, founder and CEO of the Align Right Realty company, in May; it began as the company’s first office. The Suncoast office opened in mid-August and has around 100 agents.

The two offices are seeking real estate agents, as well as talented mentors for their mentor program. With a mission to help agents reach their goals, whether new and seasoned, they’ll have access to all they need to advance their business, such as ongoing support, training, opportunities for 100 percent of their commission, their own websites and much more. There are also many events and activities, including monthly meetings and family nights out, luncheons and foam parties.

Tackus stated, “The culture is a big reason that drew me to the company.”

If you’re interested in a career at either office, call 813-563-5995 and ask for office recruiter Patrick.

For more information about the Riverview office, located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, visit https://alignrightriverview.com/ or call 813-563-5995. For the Suncoast office, located at 17427 Bridge Hill Ct. in Tampa, visit https://alignrightsuncoast.com/ or call 813-512-2100.