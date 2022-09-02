Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Your Next Step Is The Cure 5K Run

Your Next Step is the Cure 5K run in Lithia will be taking place on Saturday, October 1. You can either run the easy 5K route from Park Square in Lithia or sign up for the new virtual option, which is especially helpful to encourage family and friends who do not live locally to sign up. All monies raised goes directly to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/yournextstepisthecure for additional information and to register for the event. If you are interested in sponsoring or donating to the event, please email yournextstepisthecure@aol.com.

Market Day Returning To FishHawk Ranch

The very popular FishHawk Ranch Market will be returning to Cross Park at 16144 Churchside Dr. in Lithia on Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will continue to take place on the first Sunday of each month until May 2023. There are always lots of unique vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items. For information on becoming a vendor, email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or call 813-957-1841.

Strawberry Ball Donates $50,000 To Food Bank

The Florida Strawberry Festival presented the proceeds from its annual Strawberry Ball to the United Food Bank of Plant City.

“This year’s Strawberry Ball was a huge success,” said Phil Waldron, Florida Strawberry Festival chairman of the board. “Everyone enjoyed the food, the dancing, the theme, the entertainment and of course the fellowship.”

The event raised a total of $50,000 for the nearby food bank.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Coming To Lakeland

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics, they will transport you back in time to the high point of the British Invasion and beyond.

Tickets for the January 24, 2023 event at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, went on sale on August 19. They are available at the box office, by calling 863-834-8111 or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Bloomingdale Neighborhood Garage Sale

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Community Garage Sale is on Saturday, September 10 starting at 8 a.m. This annual sale features homes throughout the Bloomingdale East and West neighborhoods. A wide variety of items are usually available, including kitchen wares, books, furniture, clothing, toys and games and furniture.

Addresses will be posted on the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association website at www.bloomingdale.life. To have your house listed, email bl.neighbor1@gmail.com or call 813-681-2051.

A Kitten Place Rescue Looking For Vendors And Sponsors For 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Sunday, October 30 at Twin Lakes and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. Last year, the 5K run had over 175 participants.

If you are interested and would like more information or register for the event, please email akittenplace@gmail.com.

Summerfield Women’s Golf Association League Starts In October

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) will begin its annual league play on Tuesday, October 4, and new players are invited to join. Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. The league consists of players at all levels, and a variety of games that are fun and challenging for everyone are played. A Summerfield Crossings Golf Club membership is not required; however, if you are not a member, then a league card is required.

Tee times are at 8 a.m. on Tuesday mornings at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. If you are interested in joining or would like more information, contact Margaret at 517-410-3115.

Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey Performing An Alzheimer’s Benefit Concert

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes Billy ‘Elvis’ Lindsey to its campus at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, for a concert on Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m. to benefit the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Lindsey has been giving Elvis tribute concerts for years and is the winner of numerous awards for his Elvis act. If you love great music from the past or have ever been a fan of Elvis and his music, you won’t want to miss this great concert for a wonderful cause.

Tickets are available up to the day of the concert for $10 at the SCCUMC Christian Gift Shop at the church or online at www.sccumc.com via clicking the events tab.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, on Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. You may join in person or via Zoom by going to the monthly club calendar to register an hour before meetings. All like-minded individuals are welcome.

For more information, go to www.easthillsboroughdems.org or call 813-677-8300.

Pelican Players Complimentary Shows

Pelican Players Community Theater is proud to present two complimentary shows on Thursday, September 15. Join them to see The Twilight Zone – To Serve Man, directed by Ron Deitsch, and Father Knows Best – The Housekeeper, directed by Leslie Stull. Doors open at 6 p.m., and curtain time is at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater North is located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr., in Sun City Center, please feel free to bring your own drinks, snacks and cups. Visit www.pelicanplayersscc.org for more information.