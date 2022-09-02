The Plant City Balloon Festival is coming Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 to the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City.

Come see the unique giant and colorful hot air balloons up close and enjoy a family day out.

This family event will also feature much more than the hot air balloons. There will be vendor markets with a variety of items for sale and assorted food vendors. The balloon festival will also feature DJs and live music, a kids’ zone, magicians, jugglers, roaming entertainers and many other great festival experiences.

Not only can you see incredible hot air balloons, but you can also check that bucket list item by getting a ride on a tethered hot air balloon. Tethered rides will be $25 per person, weather permitting.

There will also be a night glow and laser show twice each evening at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that will begin with a crowd countdown to light the balloons. The show incorporates synchronized music, pyrotechnics and visually stunning coordinated burns by the hot air balloons and high-powered lasers creating a night glow like you have never seen.

Bring your blankets and chairs to set up your own viewing spot. Coolers or outside food and drink will not be permitted. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

Balloon inflation will take place when winds are low enough to be safe and will be announced. If the balloons cannot set up due to rain or high winds, there will still be a laser show and ring of fire display around 9 p.m. There will be announcements and updates via the PA system by the stage.

Tickets include free parking, festival entry and the balloon show with live music. The kids’ zone, food vendors and tethered rides are additional. In the event of inclement weather preventing balloon inflation, your tickets may be good for another day or another show.

Pets other than service dogs are not recommended as the ‘burner’ noise from the hot air balloons is loud and often disturbing to dogs.

Advance tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under, with kids 5 and under being free. Tickets will be available at the gate at an increased price of $30 for adults and $15 for kids.

Visit www.balloonshows.com for updates, tickets and any weather-related advisories.