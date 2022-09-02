There isn’t much that Creative Colors International of Tampa can’t fix. It is a local expert in leather repair.

Creative Colors International Inc. was founded in July 1991 through its affiliate J&J’s Creative Colors Inc., a company that had been in business since 1980. Much like J&J’s Creative Colors, it provides the services of restoring, dyeing and repairing many types of material.

“I’ve owned a Creative Colors franchise since August 2016,” said owner Patrick German. “My territory then was Pinellas County. Two years later, the owner in Hillsborough sold to me. I have lived in Brandon for 16 years, but when I started my franchise, that other owner was in this area, so I had to buy into Pinellas.”

Before becoming the owner of Creative Colors International, German had a career in financial business.

“I took an early retirement from JPM Chase after 18 years there,” German said. “My career there, along with five years prior, was all in information technology, mostly software development.”

When German decided to leave Chase, he wanted to do something completely different.

“Something with a lot of time outdoors working with your hands,” German said. “It also needed to be something my son-in-law, who started the business with me, was interested in. The plan is to build it into a business he can take over and retire from himself one day. Which means it needed to be something that can’t be Amazoned, outsourced or done remotely.”

Since Creative Colors International has been in existence for more than 40 years, German felt this company was the best fit for him to invest.

“As a national franchise, we have the support of a large organization that continually researches and updates products,” German said. “It also sets a level of standards through that franchise system.”

Another reason German decided to invest in Creative Colors International is because there is no brick and mortar building he had to purchase.

“We don’t have a shop, the business is 100 percent mobile,” German said. This gives him the opportunity to connect and get to know his customers on a personal level.

If you would like to learn more about Creative Colors International and the various services it offers, you can visit their website at www.wecanfixthat.com or call German at 813-343-4151.