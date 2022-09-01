Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.

The fair will run for 11 full days, offering more time to enjoy the rides, food and exhibits at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, just east of Brandon, from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 13.

Prior to the fair, the Harvest Queen Scholarship Pageant will take place on Saturday, October 1. Youth contestants from Hillsborough County will grace the stage to compete in the annual scholarship pageant for the title of Hillsborough County Fair Harvest Queen and Junior Harvest Queen, which serve as the fair ambassadors for the 2022 fair.

This year, free daily entertainment will include the Camel Kingdom Show, Disc-Connected K9s and the educational Firefighter Show.

Take a stroll through the historical Hometown Hillsborough area and the fair invites children of all ages to participate in Cowboy Camp by Les McDowell to enjoy some fun of yesteryears!

Hillsborough County School District offers school exhibit displays in the ‘Little Red Schoolhouse.’ Sit down and relax in our Entertainment Pavilion and enjoy the sounds and entertainment from the community stages!

One of the highlights of each year’s fair are the Youth Livestock Shows and Sales, which will be held from November 3-13 in the new 18,000-square-foot Livestock Exhibition Building. Additionally, special arena events for pet and motorsport enthusiasts are back. The Bulls, Broncos and Barrel Racing Rodeo for budding cowboys will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5.

The ever-exciting Demolition Derby for motor enthusiasts who enjoy watching drivers of cars, mini-vans and station wagons deliberately ram into each other will make its return to the fair on November 13.

The fair wouldn’t be complete without the Truck and Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, where you can watch antique tractors, hotrods and the BIG BOY trucks and tractors come out to compete in our dirt arena.

For ticket purchasing information and promos, including a special online-only Advanced Purchase Family Package, as well as fair hours and event schedules, visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/2022-fair/.