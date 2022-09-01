For anyone looking for some local fun times, FishHawk Ranch Community Development District will be hosting three events, two with plenty of vendors and one where you can show off your car.

The FishHawk Ranch Market will run from October 2022 through May 2023 on the first Sunday each month from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., starting on October 2. It will be held at Cross Park at 5970 Beaconpark St. in Lithia, located across from Park Square. This’ll be its 13th season, with the market usually having over 50 vendors.

“We always would love new vendors to come out,” said event organizer Susan Parvin. “It’s basically for handcrafted and homemade items only, and one thing that’s kind of unique about our market is we follow a noncompete, so no two vendors can sell the same item. So, if we have a honey vendor, just one honey vendor.”

A 10 ft. x 10 ft. vendor spot costs $25 for early birds and $30 for deadline payments. The market is always seeking more vendors, so feel free to join in.

The next event is the FishHawk Ranch 8th Annual Car Show on Saturday, October 8 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. Last year, the show hosted over 70 cars. Space is limited, so get a spot soon; all makes and models are welcome. Car preregistration costs $5, but day-of-show registration is $10. To register, visit www.fhrcarshow2022.eventbrite.com.

What’s more, three awards will be given out for best of show, DJ Joe Ferrante will be spinning oldies tunes and there’ll be two food trucks, Wrigleyville Dogs and Craving Donuts. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to benefit the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans, and OneBlood© Big Red Bus will be accepting blood donations.

The third event is the FishHawk Ranch Holiday Shopping Bazaar on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Palmetto Club. There, you’ll find over 40 vendors offering both goods and services, including consultant companies. It’s still looking for more, but space is limited, with each 8 ft. x 8 ft. vendor space costing $30. Also, a food truck and a OneBlood drive will be at the bazaar.

Guest admission is free for all events. Taxes apply for vendor registration payments. For vendor registration and more information, contact Parvin at sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or 813-957-1841.