Church Technology Firm Announces New Feature To Inspire Church Communication

Answering the call for better communication among church members without sending them to outside social media platforms, ChurchSpring launched Groups. Groups facilitates easier administration of bringing people together.

With the launch of Groups, churches can now create an area in their website and mobile app that will clearly identify different community and ministry groups within the church. It’s a much-needed communication tool to get information to the congregation.

ChurchSpring’s website builder allows churches to launch their own website in 90 seconds. Current features such as the fully integrated free mobile app with every website, online giving platform and livestreaming integration are just a few of the thousands of features packed into the simple and easy-to-use ChurchSpring platform.

For more information, visit https://churchspring.com/demo.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s THE WAY Brings Bible Stories To Life In Musically Driven Film

Fathom Events and Kathie Lee Gifford have announced the debut of the new musical production, THE WAY, a special one-night event coming to theaters on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. The film highlights key biblical stories in a modern way by presenting them with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration, touching visuals and an all-star group of artists, including Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, BeBe Winans and more.

“I am so excited to bring these extraordinary, epic stories to life on the big screen,” said producer Kathie Lee Gifford. “Today’s culture tends to view the Bible as an ancient text that is no longer relevant, but my hope is that this film, with modern music and visual storytelling, will reignite the passion for truth in today’s culture and in a younger generation.”

For more information on the film, visit www.thewaymusic.com.

TobyMac Channels His Grief Into New Life After Death Album

Grammy winner and legendary Christian singer TobyMac is known best for his upbeat, positive songs — from “Move” to “The Elements” — yet after the death of his oldest son, Truett, in 2019, he wasn’t sure if he could write another one. The Christian singer-songwriter released his new album in August called Life After Death, written after the loss of Truett, who passed away in 2019 from an accidental drug overdose.

“As most of you know, it’s been a hard, hard road for me the last couple of years,” TobyMac said. “I began writing this record right after losing my first-born son.”

TobyMac conceded that the road toward healing has been anything but easy and is still a journey he has to walk every day. Still, he has found solace in the music he was writing, which became the songs on Life After Death, including “The Goodness.”

For more information, visit www.tobymac.com.

Tony and Lauren Dungy Have Fostered 100 Children

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and his wife, Lauren Dungy, told NBC’s Today Show that they have fostered more than 100 children thanks to a decision they made to never turn away a child in need.

“Children are our passion, and we just believe that we can pour into them and just help them, guide them through life,” said Lauren Dungy. “We made that decision early on that when we were going to foster children, we wouldn’t say no, because we know the children are in crisis and they need a home. They need stability. They need love. So, we opened our doors to the kids, and we’ve had over 100 children walk through our door.”

Lauren is an early childhood education specialist and a former teacher. Tony is an NBC football analyst and retired coach who formerly led the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both are Christians.

They recently released a book they co-authored, Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life. Tony Dungy said their goal with the book is to “encourage people to let God lead.”

Faith is at the heart of their daily lives. They discuss their family in the book. They’re the parents of 11 children — a number that includes adopted children and foster children. Tony joked that parenting a large number of kids is easier because he and Lauren have each led large groups as a coach and a teacher.