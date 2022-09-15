Edited by Jenny Bennett

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home

Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.martinsecurityservices.com or by calling 813-352-6398. There is a 10 percent military and first responder discount.

Open Door Grant Program At Hillsborough Community College

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) was awarded over $993,000 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) last fall. FDOE recently updated the Open Door Grant Program criteria to increase funding access. Qualified applicants may be eligible for up to $3,000 to cover the costs of tuition fees, examinations, books and materials for approved short-term and technical education credentialing courses that must be completed by September 2023.

For the full list of approved courses, scholarship criteria and how to apply, visit www.tampatraining.com/open-door.

Home 2 Care Luxury Concierge Healthcare Clinic In Brandon

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India Presley-Boyd was released from her position as a nurse practitioner. Determined not to give up on her dream, she decided to move closer to home and create a practice that could not only allow her to continue living her dream but also increase access to quality health care.

Home 2 Care is a luxury concierge-style health care clinic that provides access to primary care services on a subscription or fee service basis. Services include well visits, sick visits, chronic disease management and weight loss, among others. Subscriptions are offered for as low as $100 a month, which includes direct access to your provider 24/7 via texts or calls, unlimited office and telemedicine visits, same-day or next-day appointments, little or no office wait times, relaxed appointments and discounts on medicines and labs.

Home 2 Care is located at 673 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. To find out more, visit its website at www.home2carefl.com.

Virtual Dementia Tour Coming To Tessera Of Brandon

The Virtual Dementia Tour offers a 10-minute immersion into the world of dementia and allows you to walk in the shoes of someone with dementia to enhance your sense of empathy. You may experience the confusion, frustration and emotions associated with memory loss. Through this tour, you will leave with a better understanding for living with dementia.

The tour is visiting Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living and memory care community located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. The Virtual Dementia Tour will take place on Tuesday, September 20 from 2-4 p.m. Please call 813-607-6880 to reserve a place.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute Coming To Lakeland

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute band due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles classics, they will transport you back in time to the high point of the British Invasion and beyond.

Tickets for the January 24, 2023 event at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, went on sale on August 19. They are available at the box office, by calling 863-834-8111 or online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.