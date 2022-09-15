Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Shred Event Helps You And Hope For Her

Help protect yourself from identity theft by bringing all your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other identifiable documents to Focus Wealth Strategies to have them shredded. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at Focus Wealth Strategies, located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

It will also be collecting unwanted electronics (except televisions) and nonperishable food to benefit Hope for Her, a local organization where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

Strawberry Ball Donates $50,000 To Food Bank

The Florida Strawberry Festival presented the proceeds from its annual Strawberry Ball to the United Food Bank of Plant City.

“This year’s Strawberry Ball was a huge success,” said Phil Waldron, Florida Strawberry Festival chairman of the board. “Everyone enjoyed the food, the dancing, the theme, the entertainment and of course the fellowship.”

The event raised a total of $50,000 for the nearby food bank.

Jewish Holiday Services

During September into October, there are a number of Jewish holidays. This is a time when most Jewish people want to attend the holiday services. High Holy Day services at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon are open to the community and are free, though donations are gladly accepted. Rabbi Lefkowitz and Sandy Santucci (cantorial soloist) will be leading the Selichot and High Holy services.

Contact the temple office on 813-681-6547 or email cbs-brandon@outlook.com if you have any questions and for the schedule of services.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

The annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mary & Martha House Home Goods Market, located at 312 U.S. 41 S. in Ruskin. All pets are welcome. The parade and judging will take place at 12 Noon with trophies and prizes for best overall costume, most creative costume and best pet and human costumes.

You can register on-site at the Kittie Corral booth starting at 11 a.m. or preregister online at www.jens-market.com. All proceeds from the event go to Kittie Corral, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

FishHawk Ranch Annual Car Show Returns In October

FishHawk Ranch will be holding its annual car show on Saturday, October 8 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at The Palmetto Club located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. Along with the car show, there will be food trucks, DJ Joe Ferrante, a raffle with proceeds going to Paralyzed Veterans of America and the opportunity to give blood.

This fun event is suitable for all ages and free to attend. Space to enter the car show is limited; if you want to preregister your vehicle, go to www.fhrcarshow2022.eventbrite.com.

For additional information on the event, email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or call 813-657-6629.

Academy Of Dance Dynamics Car Wash Fundraiser

The Academy of Dance Dynamics had its 12th annual car wash fundraiser at the River Hills Shell Garage and had a blast. The day was filled with lots of sign spinning, dancing and car washing.

Renee Melanson, owner of Academy of Dance Dynamics, said, “I come from a big family and had to hand my parents my dance bill knowing we didn’t have it. I do this fundraiser to try and take some of the financial weight off of the parents and it’s always a great event.”

Academy of Dance Dynamics is located at 4383 Lynx Paw Trl. In Valrico in the River Hills Plaza. For more information, visit its website at www.academyofdancedynamics.com or call 813-655-8277. It would also like to thank Todd Kane, owner of the Shell Garage, for allowing them to use his location and for all of his support over the years.

Annual Nut Sale Returns

St. Francis Circle of Nativity Catholic Church’s Nativity Women’s Guild is pleased to announce that 2022 will be the 41st year that it will provide the community with the opportunity to purchase nuts. Just in time for the holidays, the circle will sell the nuts in 1 lb. bags.

These high-quality nuts will include shelled pecan halves and pieces, shelled walnut halves and pieces, salted cashews and a variety of candied pecans. All nut orders must be placed by Monday, October 17 and will be shipped to arrive by Sunday, November 20. Proceeds from the nut sale benefit the Nativity Food Warehouse, which provides free groceries to the needy of 50-plus parishes in the Brandon area.

To purchase nuts or for more information, call Evelyn at 813-657-4309, Flo at 813-695-7096 or 813-431-0041.

Immanuel Lutheran Church Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a fish fry fundraiser dinner on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards a new water fountain.

The day will be filled with fun and games for all ages, music, raffles and an auction. Along with the fish fry, hot dog meals will be available. All meals are first come, first served, so make sure to get there early to not miss out.