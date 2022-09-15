Looking for a good night of fun and laughter? Join the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center and comedian Mary Ellen DePetrillo this October for the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show.

The Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show is hosted to fundraise for the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center in Brandon. The show takes place on Friday, October 7 from 6-10 p.m. at The Regent in Riverview. Individual tickets cost $75, or a VIP table, which includes eight seats, can be purchased for $800.

Each ticket provides access to dinner, a live comedy show, a cash bar, silent auction, and more. This year, the main act will be DePetrillo, the comedian, professional speaker and storyteller who will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

The Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center provides a way for uninsured individuals to gain access to quality health care. Many individuals who cannot afford health care are living with life-threatening health issues and are leaning on the emergency room as primary care, or instead not seeking medical help at all. In order to avoid this, a group of not only nurses and physicians but also pharmacists, social workers, clergy, attorneys and bankers stepped up in 1987 to help those in the Brandon area who were falling through the cracks and needed help.

“I was referred to Outreach Free Clinic by Hillsborough County Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. I had no insurance, no doctor and did not know where to turn. I received immediate attention to the concerns that I had a lump in my breast and needed care. Turns out that I tested positive for cancer,” said VC, a patient at the Outreach Free Clinic, “It was the caring and wonderful staff at the Outreach Clinic that put me on the path to the care and treatment that I need for my breast cancer. God bless all.”

Today, those involved at the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center continue to work tirelessly and use the LOL Comedy Show as a way to not only fundraise for the organization but also to spend time laughing and connecting with others in the community.