This October, come spend a glorious autumn day out in the country in Plant City at the annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze. This event will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, October 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year, the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze will be hosted by James Varn and is going to be held at 6151 Varn Rd. in Plant City. Varn, who has a background in cattle ranching, decided to buy the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze from the Futch family, who had held it for many years at their beautiful Single R Ranch in Plant City.

While the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze may have a new owner and a new location, you can still expect to find the country fun we have all come to look forward to each year. According to Lisa Stewart, event coordinator for the Fox Squirrel Corn Maze, “Varn decided to purchase Fox Squirrel Corn Maze from the Futch family to keep what for many families is an annual tradition going.”

The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze will feature many vendors offering lots of unique gifts and delightful food. Families can look forward to lots of attractions, including games, hayrides, a butterfly exhibit, pumpkin painting, pumpkins for sale and of course the corn maze. This year, the corn maze design is sponsored by Sweet Life Farms.

New food vendors will include Smitty’s Corn Dogs, The Cheesecake Lady and assorted food trucks.

Stewart said, “You will see a lot of familiar faces and enjoy the same great family experience as previous years, just at a new location.”

Tickets for this year’s Fox Squirrel Corn Maze are $11 plus tax for adults 18 years and older, $10 plus tax for children 3-17 years old and free for children 2 years old and under. Parking is free as well.

The admission booth accepts cash and cards (Mastercard and Visa), but some vendors will accept cash only and there are no ATMs on site.

For more information, please visit www.foxsquirrelcornmaze.com.