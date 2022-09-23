The city of Plant City will host a guided Night Hike at McIntosh Preserve on Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m. McIntosh Preserve is located at 775 East Knights Griffin Rd. in Plant City. The Night Hike is open to all area residents.

McIntosh Preserve has trails and a tower. The current area covers approximately 50 acres of an overall 363-acre parcel. A series of improved hiking trails which total 2 miles, along with a 30-foot observation tower, parking area, trailhead, educational signs and benches, have been added to the uplands portion of the preserve. The main trail to the tower is a little less than three quarters of a mile long. It is all 8 feet wide, so it can easily accommodate families and wheelchairs. The other trails are about 5 feet wide and wind through large oak, pine and cypress areas.

Chris Foster is the environmental land management supervisor for the Plant City Parks and Recreation Department. Foster is responsible for helping the park rangers enhance and preserve environmentally sensitive park land throughout Plant City. He is also charged with helping guide continuing improvements to McIntosh Preserve. There are plans to enhance wetlands and add additional trails at McIntosh Preserve.

Foster said, “Join Plant City Parks staff for a spooktacular guided Night Hike. You will be led on an easy 2-mile hike while taking in the views of the night sky. This will be a quiet event as we embrace the sounds of the night and experience the solitude of the dark. Flashlights are recommended for emergency purposes, but we will be walking in the dark for most of the trip.”

It is recommended that you bring a flashlight, water, bug spray and wear closed-toe shoes.

I have been to McIntosh Preserve several times, including a recent Sunset Hike. It is a delightfully diverse preserve that is perfect for a light hike.

You must register to participate in the Night Hike by Thursday, October 6. To register, please visit www.plantcity.gov/nighthike.