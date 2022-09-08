By Deven King

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) allows students to gain their associate degree and stay close to home. HCC has grown to have 14 different campuses, all offering different opportunities for students.

SouthShore is the newest campus opening in 2008. It admits approximately over 10,000 students every year, offering 24 programs and 23 services to its students.

In academics, it offers 16 Associate of Art degrees and eight Associate in Science degrees and certificates.

One of the campus’ specialties is its paramedic and nursing programs, which are not offered at any other HCC campus.

Another specialty program is its Lennard Senior Academy. It allows juniors and seniors from Lennard High School to dual enroll and walk across the street to the college to take classes.

The campus has seven clubs for students to get involved in, such as Phi Theta Kappa, the school’s honor society; SouthShore Gaming Club, which provides students with video game activities; and Student Nurses Association, a mentoring club for students studying to be nurses.

Because of COVID-19, SouthShore offers online, in-person and hybrid classes.

The campus prides its in being environment-friendly. In SouthShore, the campus has nature trails for the students to hike, a bamboo landscape and an energy-efficient way of life. Its buildings are also rated LEED Green Gold.

Nadia Kotula, dean of academic affairs at Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore Campus, said, “We really try to nurture a culture of sustainability.”

The campus began its semester on August 15. It has had several events to let new students meet people and get accustomed with it.

On July 28, the campus held a kickoff to celebrate veterans, law enforcements, first responders and those in the medical profession. As the campus starts its new semester, it will host several activities for their students, such as a scavenger hunt for students to meet new people.

To attend SouthShore campus, a high school diploma or GED is needed to enroll. This campus’ location allows for students to have a more accessible Hillsborough Community College campus.

For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu/campus-life/southshore-campus or call 813-253-7000. The HCC SouthShore campus is located at 551 24th St NE in Ruskin.