Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, the ultimate indoor adventure park, is scheduled to open in the early fall on the southeast corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and John Moore Road in the space formerly occupied by Winn-Dixie. The 47,195 sq. ft. venue features attractions for kids of all ages and is the perfect place for kids’ birthday parties and other special events.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together, and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Brandon,” said Urban Air’s founder and CEO, Jay Thomas.

At Urban Air, guests will jump, soar, race, climb and play among wall-to-wall trampolines. Climbing walls, dodge ball, a tubes playground, go-karts and laser tag are just a few of the activities to enjoy. Bowling, mini golf, a multilevel ropes course and much more are offered at this ultimate indoor playground.

This is the second Urban Air location for franchise owners Michael and Tracey Tucci, parents of three kids who are already in love with Urban Air. The couple also owns the New Tampa franchise. “We are honored and excited to bring the Urban Air experience to Brandon and partner with such a great shopping center like Bloomingdale Plaza,” said Michael Tucci. “Brandon is an amazing community that will enjoy a full-service family entertainment adventure park with attractions for all ages, and we are thrilled to expand to this area of Hillsborough County.”

Urban Air is not your typical trampoline park; it takes the concept to a whole new level, and each park is unique. Families will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, soaring to new heights and making unforgettable memories. With attractions for every level of adventurer, mini warriors have plenty of new activities to try that will be challenging and help build self-esteem.

Day tickets, monthly memberships featuring unlimited play and birthday party bookings are available online. Also, those interested in applying for a job can do so on the website. The facility will employ about 60 people.

For year-round indoor amusements for the whole family in the Brandon area, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park will be the perfect place. Residents can track the site progress of Urban Air Brandon on Facebook and sign up for updates, coupon offers and view the park’s various attractions on the Urban Air Brandon website.

Urban Air Adventure Park is located at 179 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Park hours will be 3-8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 800-960-4778 or visit www.urbanair.com.