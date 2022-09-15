A weeklong celebration and remembrance of veterans and first responders will begin with the arrival and display of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall (AVTT) at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. The AVTT, sponsored by the Chapters Health Valor Program, is an 80-percent-scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. and will be open for free public viewing from Thursday through Sunday, October 13-16.

The AVTT also includes individualized memorials for all conflicts occurring since World War I and a 9/11 tribute. The expansiveness of AVTT’s memorial presentation will be compelling for many.

As part of its annual programming, Chapters Health Foundation will hold its highly anticipated ‘Rock the Dock’ fundraising event at the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on Saturday, October 15. This year’s Rock the Dock, which includes an evening of celebration, food, music and fun, will raise funds for the Chapters Health Valor Program. The program provides knowledgeable, compassionate care; physical, emotional and spiritual support; recognition of sacrifice and service; and guidance to veterans, first responders and their families.

Combined, these two events will impact the greater Tampa market significantly. Similar AVTT events have generated public attendance exceeding 20,000 participants, and Rock the Dock draws attendance of more than 400 guests.

Tickets and sponsorships are available for Rock the Dock at www.chaptersfoundation.com/rockthedock.

Beyond the exhibit itself, there will be both fun and moving daily events and entertainment. They will include days of reveilles, all-day exhibit viewings, several ceremonies, music and much more, starting on Wednesday, October 12 with the official escort of the Traveling Tribute Wall to its Tampa location and ending on Sunday, October 16 with a closing ceremony at 2 p.m.

There are also several special sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $500-$5,000, that allow for meaningful involvement in this memorable event as well as unique opportunities to connect with the community. Along with the benefits of social media acknowledgements, event program inclusion, Chapters Health System website recognition and Rock the Dock sponsor listing recognition, each sponsor level offers unique recognition amenities specific to the opportunity.

For more information, call 813-533-0580, email valorprogram@chaptershealth.org or visit www.chapterstravelingtributewall.com.