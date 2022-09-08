Tampa Bay is known for many things, but its numerous craft beer breweries are what make our fair city the most popular.

It’s so popular that Visit Tampa Bay has created a Bay Crafted Brewery Pass.

“With the Tampa Bay region being home to the greatest concentration of craft breweries in the state of Florida, it’s impossible to tell the destination’s story without including craft beer,” said Visit Tampa Bay’s director of public relations, Vanessa Evans. “As a destination that works closely with our partners and one that is always looking for the next differentiator, Visit Tampa Bay started working with its craft brewery partners several years ago, and the success since that time has been tremendous.”

The Bay Crafted Pass was designed to drive economic impact to partner breweries in Hillsborough County by marketing to beer and cocktail enthusiasts in Florida and drive markets.

“Visitors would download the electronic passport, check in at different breweries via geo targeting and be able to claim prizes from Visit Tampa Bay if enough locations were visited,” Evans said. “As a partnership-based organization, Visit Tampa Bay presented the opportunity to be included in the Bay Crafted campaign to all its craft brewery partners located within Hillsborough County. New breweries can be added at any time, so long as they are located within the destination.”

The Bay Crafted Pass is 100 percent free. Guests can access the electronic passport on their mobile device and will receive more information on over 20 participating breweries.

“While there is no ‘brewery tour’ included with the Bay Crafted Pass, guests will be able to virtually check in and log visits to different locations,” Evens said. “Guests would essentially visit each brewery as they would any other establishment; however, by visiting enough locations, guests can redeem prizes from the Unlock Tampa Bay Visitors Center in downtown Tampa. Prizes include a Bay Crafted pint glass, a Bay Crafted T-shirt and a Tampa Bay cocktail guide.”

Craft beer is woven into the fabric of all Visit Tampa Bay’s marketing to food and drink enthusiasts, but people don’t travel specifically for craft beer anymore. “It’s everywhere,” Evans said. “Visitors expect something local on tap wherever they visit. But while many cities claim to be craft beer destinations, Tampa Bay is one of the original and best, especially in Florida.”

Visit Tampa Bay incorporates the destination’s local craft beer scene into its diverse array of available options for visitors who like nightlife, elevated dining and world-class attractions.

“The organization recently hit the road this summer, visiting target markets across the northeast to participate in ‘tap takeovers’ with bars offering iconic Tampa Bay brew on special,” Evans said. “Coming up, Visit Tampa Bay will continue to include the local craft beer scene as part of its focus on foodies to support the destination being included in the first-ever MICHELIN Guide to Florida.”

For more information on the Bay Crafted Brewery Pass, visit www.visittampabay.com/baycrafted/pass.