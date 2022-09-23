The North Brandon Family YMCA in Seffner offers youth programs, swim lessons and new exercise equipment. It features outstanding youth programs like gymnastics teams, swim teams and a summer camp and is convenient for those in the Mango and Dover neighborhoods. Members come for the variety of family programs and stay for the sense of community. The North Brandon Family YMCA also features child care while you work out, potlucks for seniors and an outdoor conditioning work out area.

“The North Brandon Family YMCA first began in Brandon in the 1980s with community events,” said North Brandon Family YMCA executive director Judy Thorson. “The YMCA building was built in 1989. In the last two years, we have had new updates and renovations. These include a complete face-lift to the upstairs area, featuring a new Youth Zone and an indoor cycling area with new bikes, new furniture throughout including the pool, new cardio machines on the wellness floor, upgrade to changing rooms and much more to come.”

If you ask Thorson, what makes the North Brandon Family YMCA different from other Y’s in the area, she’ll tell you it’s what is the most focused thing at her Y.

“We truly do support the mind, body and spirit,” Thorson said. “We have programs for every age, as well as gymnastics and dance studio, family and active older adult monthly events. We just planted a new vegetable garden, which will provide opportunities for youth and our older adults to work together to grow fruits and vegetables.”

The Y also recently opened a new computer room/reading center, which will provide free computer access to members and offer a place for them to gather, read and relax.

“We’re continuously working to identify and create ways to connect with our members and the north Brandon community,” Thorson said. “I’m really enjoying seeing the hard work we do everyday that impacts our members’ lives. It’s also the scholarships we give out, the coaching our volunteers provide or serving as a safe place in the community.”

There are some new and fun programs coming to the North Brandon Family YMCA this fall.

“We have an adult gymnastics classes and basketball league coming soon, as well as our Teen Leaders Club, which gives teens the opportunity to meet new people, build new relationships, learn valuable skills, get involved in the community, earn volunteer hours and learn what it truly means to be a leader,” Thorson said.

To learn more about the programs offered at the North Brandon Family YMCA, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/north-brandon-family-ymca or call 813-685-5402. It is located at 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.