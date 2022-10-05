It’s a tough and competitive field, the pickup market, almost as challenging as the SUV segment, or maybe even more. There’s the best-seller Ford F-150, Ram, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, GMC Sierra and more. In the midst lands a revamped inside-out 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD. However, the power train has been retained, at least the 6.2-liter engine.

Our high-end High Country Crew Cab version was equipped with the optional 6.2-liter V8 engine ($2,495) putting out 420 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 460 pounds-feet of torque at 4,100 rpm. It is mated to a slick 10-speed auto gearbox. GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management system deactivates half of the cylinders to conserve gas while cruising or at slower speeds. The front independent coil-over-shock front and solid axle rear suspension ensures a solid but compliant and calm ride with poised handling and response.

Guiding the large SUV into a tight parking spot with little effort is an accurate and well-weighted electric power steering. Tow capacity peaks at a commendable 13,300 pounds, and yes, you can turn on the optional hands-free driver assistance Super Cruise while trailering too on select highways. A 6.6-foot standard bed is offered with 12 fixed tie-downs that have a capacity of 500 pounds.

Depending on the trim you pick, the Silverado front end has been restructured, so to speak. The High Country trim gets extra chrome in its grilles and wheels. C-shaped LED headlights and fog lamps meet up with a louvered, power dome-style hood. Step into the airy interior and you will notice the redesign ASAP. The driver now faces a 12.3-inch diagonal digital cluster instead of the previous analog gauges. And the prior 8-inch infotainment touch screen is a mammoth sweeping horizontal 13.4-inch instrument panel, and it includes built-in Google Assistant, maps, etc., if you are a fan, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Open-pore wood on the doors and center console along with stainless-steel speaker grilles with Bose audio are a sight to behold. Well-placed storage bins and cubbies are scattered throughout. Best of all is the center console bin, which can consume a laptop. Other no-cost goodies include a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel, dual auto AC, heated/cooled front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench with hidden bins, etc.

Dual front and side airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, HD surround vision camera, forward collision and rear pedestrian alerts, rear cross-traffic braking, remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

Numerous power trains are offered in the Chevy Silverado for buyers to pick according to their needs. Regardless of the choice, you will get plentiful passenger and bed capacity and laudable tow/haul capacities. What more can a pickup shopper ask for in a work ride?