Kerry Vosler is the founder of Vosler Atelier, home of Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, located in Brandon. The Vosler Atelier offers art classes for people ages 7-18, and it offers art classes for adults as well.

Its purpose is to train young adults in the craft of drawing, offering a skills-based program designed to give the students a core body of knowledge and foundational skills by the time they are 18 years old.

Vosler said, “What sets us apart from other classes for young artists is the fact that we are a skill-based program. We teach fundamental classic drawing skills and help students develop their portfolios.”

Volsler further explained, “We are an ARC-approved classical art school. The Art Renewal Center is the foremost and only vetting service for skill-based visual art schools since 2002. We are the only art school certified in the Greater Tampa Bay area and one of five in the state of Florida. This program is designed to give the student a core body of knowledge and foundational skills by the time they are 18 years of age. This classic drawing foundation prepares our students for any art-related career, including sculptor, animator, visual artist or portrait and figure painter.”

Vosler Young Artists’ Studio has open enrollment, and students may enroll prior to the first of each month. Classes meet each Sunday from September through May. It also offers spring break and summer workshops for teens. Students do not need prior experience to enroll in the programs. All supplies are provided from the Vosler Atelier in-house store.

In addition, Vosler Atelier offers adult classes and workshops.

Vosler said, “We will have our first First Friday event on Friday, October 7 from 6-9:30 p.m. We will offer live drawing demonstrations with a model. Our guest artist, Yeats Ihrig, is a graduate of the Angel Academy of Art and a Tampa native. Check Eventbrite for tickets and details or go to our website for more information. You can also see new works of art in our gallery and enjoy refreshments.”

For the Eventbrite page, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-friday-tickets-423458053437. For more information on classes, workshops and events, visit www.vosleryoungartistsstudio.com.