All About Speech & Language, located off Dale Mabry Highway, was opened 10 years ago by two sisters, Brieann and Alicia Papp, who wanted to provide skilled and compassionate care for their patients.

The Papp sisters were raised by a family of entrepreneurs and followed in the footsteps of their father and uncle by starting a private practice after college. Brieann, who entered the University of Florida as a communication sciences and disorders major, encouraged her younger sister to take a course in the field.

“[Alicia] fell in love with the coursework and knew this was exactly the profession that would fulfill her passion of helping others and making a difference combined with the stimulating science behind human communication,” explained Brieann.

Following college, they shadowed local private practices and saw the benefits of combining individual therapy with functional, group therapy.

“It allowed a therapist to build genuine connections and relationships with clients and their families and the 1:1 setting, in addition to collaborating with related professionals, allowed significant progress to be made in each child’s life,” the sisters said.

A decade later, their team of 22 members hosts 500 individual sessions a week where they support 270 children and their families. The family-owned business offers speech-language therapy, occupational therapy and reading and writing support. They also promote social skills through individual and group settings and offer additional programs, such as Orton-Gillingham and Lindamood-Bell instruction and the Picture Exchange Communication System.

All About Speech & Language also publishes articles with care advice and tips for their patients, which allows them to extend their support to their families and community outside of the appointment times in the office.

“Given the relationships we develop with our families, we do our absolute best to maximize their potential as they grow and develop; so that as each developmental milestone is turned over, they have the tools they need to succeed as individuals, within their families, and as members in our community,” said the sisters.

For more information on All About Speech & Language, visit its website at https://aaspeech.com/ or follow it on Facebook and Twitter. To contact the Papp sisters’ office, call 813-616-4004 or fill out the contact form on the website.