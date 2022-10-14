Ready to enjoy a concert or event at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and want to pamper yourself and 11 guests? Then the newly opened Rock Box VIP section is perfect for you. The Rock Box accommodates up to 12 people and includes VIP parking, VIP club access, a dedicated wait service and an elevated menu with the option to preorder.

The private section includes comfortable seating, tables, couches and prime viewing of the stage for concerts.

The concert and events venue at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa has been called the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre since 2013.

“We feel like a we have a great message, and we want to get that out,” Kevin Jones, president and chief executive officer of MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, based in Lakeland, said.

The venue opened in 2004 as the Ford Amphitheatre, then 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre and, for a short time, Live Nation Amphitheatre. Now the Tampa venue at the Florida State Fairgrounds bears the name of MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

“We are truly excited about the opportunity to bring the best possible entertainment we can,” said Jones. “We’re looking forward to a long relationship with Live Nation.”

The Tampa venue can seat up to 20,000 people and sits on the Florida State Fairgrounds. The venue was inaugurated in July 2004 with Curiosa, a stellar alt-rock festival headed by The Cure. Since then, it’s hosted concerts by giants of every genre.

The MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre is located at 4802 U.S. Hwy. 301 in North Tampa and can be emailed at midfloridacreditunionamp@livenation.com. To learn more about the Rock Box experience, email juliannebisceglia@livenation.com or call 615-346-9042.