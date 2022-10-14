Brandon Ballet’s Season 29 is currently underway with several upcoming events. Season 29 is going to be an exciting one with events and productions that are good for the whole community.

First, you can support the Brandon Ballet by attending the Wine Pairing en Pointe on Tuesday, November 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Bin + Board, located at 805 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. You will enjoy an evening of tasting, pairing and enjoying wine. In addition to good food and drinks, Brandon Ballet will be auctioning off various prizes throughout the night. Proceeds from this annual event benefit Brandon Ballet, a local nonprofit that seeks to bring quality ballet art to the Brandon area. The cost to attend is $75 plus tax.

Next, Brandon Ballet will present its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea on Sunday, November 6 from 3-5 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The cost to attend is $17.50 plus tax.

At this sweet event, attendees can get up close with the dancers, who will perform in this year’s production of The Nutcracker. You will get to see and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, the Nutcracker, the Rat King, the Snow Queen and dancers from the Spanish Dance.

Dancers will perform small sneak peeks from Brandon Ballet’s upcoming production of The Nutcracker. You will also enjoy sweet and additional treats such as cupcakes from Sweetie’s Delights and finger foods provided by Brandon Ballet.

In addition to delectable treats, attendees will get to listen to story time, enjoy a character meet and greet with autographs and pictures and even get a temporary tattoo. There will also be a raffle featuring a children’s tea set and children’s dance attire. Proceeds from the event and raffle help support the production and performance of Brandon Ballet’s upcoming The Nutcracker production on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for Brandon Ballet, said, “We want the community to know that the teas are a special event for us. These began as just small dance parties held in the studios at The Dance Center and have grown to be the large-scale tea parties our company now knows and loves.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.