The Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce is hosting its VFCC Shop Local Holiday Expo on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Patrons will be able to shop at this annual vendor market in the teachers’ parking lot at Bloomingdale Senior High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

This event has been held by the chamber for over five years and offers more than 40 vendors who will be showcasing local products and services. In addition, members of local high school drumlines will be making an appearance and having a ‘friendly’ drumming competition and much more.

Each year, there is also a coveted flamingo decorating contest where vendors can dress up their flamingos for the general public to vote on in different categories.

Proceeds from the event support the chamber’s 2022 Charity of Choice: Impact. The Impact Program promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens through its Teen Impact program, to parents through its parent program and to teachers and other youth leaders through its classroom education program.

“We will be there with a fun booth for families,” said Osprey Observer managing editor Marie Gilmore. “This is such a fun event and I love to shop local and support our local businesses.”

Booth space at the event is still available and costs just $60 per business. For more information and to register, visit https://valricofishhawk.org/.

The chamber wants to thank Diamond Member HiTech Automotive and Platinum Members Backbone Construction & Roofing, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, Citizens Bank & Trust, Excellence First Insurance, Cruise Planners of Valrico and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.