Edited by Jenny Bennett

Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home

Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.martinsecurityservices.com or by calling 813-352-6398. There is a 10 percent military and first responder discount.

Shred Event Helps You And Hope For Her

Help protect yourself from identity theft by bringing all your old tax returns, bank statements, bills, credit card applications and any other identifiable documents to Focus Wealth Strategies to have them shredded. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at Focus Wealth Strategies, located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

It will also be collecting unwanted electronics (except televisions) and nonperishable food to benefit Hope for Her, a local organization where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.

Market Day Returning To FishHawk Ranch

The very popular FishHawk Ranch Market will be returning to Cross Park at 16144 Churchside Dr. in Lithia on Sunday, October 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will continue to take place on the first Sunday of each month until May 2023. There are always lots of unique vendors selling handcrafted and homemade items.

For information on becoming a vendor, email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or call 813-957-1841.

Angel Foundation FL Announces New Board Appointments

The Angel Foundation FL’s board of directors has appointed the following individuals to its board of directors: Debbi Figlewski, realtor with YellowFin Realty, has been appointed president; Dr. Leonard Mardis, owner of Leonard’s Academy of Dance & Centre for the Art, was appointed vice president. Gary Searls, CFO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, will continue as treasurer; and Julie Dahl, owner of Riverview Mortgage, will continue as secretary.

Also appointed to the board of directors are Tina Blount, community pastor of ARISE Church; Lisa Wheeler, senior home loan specialist with Churchill Mortgage; and Pete Wheeler, senior vice president of marketing at Chadwell Supply. Ericka White, pastor of Revive Church Global, who successfully served as foundation president since 2020, has been appointed to its advisory board.

“We are very thankful for these wonderful community leaders who lead this organization and will help us achieve even greater things in the years ahead,” said Liz Brewer, CEO of the Angel Foundation FL.

The Angel Foundation FL has been serving the Greater Brandon community since 2003 and has assisted well over a thousand families affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event by matching them with businesses called ‘Business Angels’ to meet their practical needs, as well as providing financial support to keep them on the road to self-sufficiency while in crisis.

For more information about the Angel Foundation FL, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/ or call 813-689-6889.

Motion ChiroTherapy Expands To Apollo Beach

Popular local chiropractic office Motion ChiroTherapy is expanding and opening a new location in Apollo Beach. In today’s world, health care costs are through the roof and traditional chiropractic clinics offer long-term treatment plans that only treat symptoms.

At Motion ChiroTherapy, it does things differently. Patients are given the best care possible and it prides itself on getting to the root cause of your condition and getting you healthy quickly while ensuring you can sustain these results after completing your treatment plan.

Motion ChiroTherapy’s new office is located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. M in Apollo Beach. Additional information can be found on its website at www.motionchirotherapy.com.

Motown With A Twist Coming To Lakeland

Are you ready for a brand-new beat? Motown with a Twist, a new take on classic Motown, is coming to the RP Funding Center on March 7, 2023. It’s a sparkling, electrifying night of choreographed performances to the Motor City’s most famous hit songs featuring celebrity dance pros Anna Trebunskaya and Keo Motsepe from Dancing with the Stars partnered with finalists from So You Think You Can Dance, along with live vocals by American Idol, The Voice and America’s Got Talent finalists.

Tickets are on sale now, visit the RP Funding Center Box Office at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland, call 863 834 8111 or visit its website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Dunkley Auto Detailing Comes To You

Dunkley Auto Detailing is a mobile detailing business for your vehicle, boat or RV. It can come to your home or place of work and needs nothing from you other than your keys, it is fully self-sufficient with its own power and water. It can also provide other services, including paint enhancement, paint correction and ceramic coatings.

Call owner Brian Dunkley at 304-719-3464 to discuss your needs and schedule an appointment.

Karma Yoga & Fitness Celebrates 10 Years In Business With A New Location

Local yoga hot spot Karma Yoga & Fitness is celebrating its 10th anniversary by moving from 4363 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico to a new location. Starting in October, Karma Yoga & Fitness will be located at 13430 Boyette Rd. in Riverview behind The Talking Pint.

The new location will offer healthy infrared hot yoga classes, relaxing deep stretch classes, yoga with weights, meditation, teacher training, special workshops and more. Owners Megan and Nooie Hochheimer are excited about the move because of the opportunity to bring yoga to new students.

Visit its website at www.karmayogafitness.com for additional details.

Action Karate Opens In River Hills Plaza

Action Karate recently opened at 4365 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico in the River Hills Plaza. Its greatest purpose is to provide children with lifesaving lessons through its unique self-defense programs led by its highly experienced instructors. It prides itself on providing a comfortable, energetic, educational experience to help students learn new skills, gain confidence and make new friends.

For additional information, visit its website at www.actionkarate.net or call 813-609-2376.