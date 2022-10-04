The Brandon League of Fine Arts hosted Artworks 2022, a juried art exhibit at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon this September. Artists from all over the area were invited to participate. The winners were recognized at a recent artists’ reception. There were 36 entries.

This year’s judge was Alice Anderson, an award-winning artist.

First place was awarded to Donna Morrison for her watercolor painting called Circle B Bar Reserve.

Anderson said of the piece, “This large watercolor painting has a beautiful natural pallet of earth tones with incredible details offering great contrast in the tree in the foreground to the dying tree in the background with birds swarming around it.”

Second place went to Michael King for his watercolor painting called Skipper’s Smokehouse.

Anderson said, “Skipper’s Smokehouse comes alive in this large watercolor painting showing its character as a music venue but not hiding any of its Floyd attributes, including telephone wires and poles, gaudy signs and road signs surrounding it.”

Third place was awarded to Kathy Durdin for Clogging to the Wandering Hour. This was also a watercolor painting.

Anderson said, “This watercolor portrait is demonstrating beautiful figurative work with attention to the lighting and the textures of the stately woman’s outfit. She stands with purpose against a very loose colorful background.”

Honorable mention was given to Doug Steinbarger for his pastel piece called Pennsylvania Pasture.

Anderson said, “This pastel of a field and brook caught midday with a hazy filtered light and rendered with great details in the beautiful trees surrounding evokes a serene setting.”

Honorable mention was also awarded to Marsha Nelson for Wild Stallion, a photograph.

Anderson said, “This photograph of the dappled horse caught as though he was dancing in the field of wild grasses and flowers captures a spirit of freedom and natural beauty. A great capture.”

Christopher Klein is president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts.

Klein said, “The show is very high quality. No piece entered could be considered less than excellent.”

Brandon League of Fine Arts will next hold its Square-off Show 2023 in January 2023. For more information on Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit http://blfa.us/.