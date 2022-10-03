By Meghan Reyes

On Saturday, October 8, Immanuel Lutheran Church welcomes all to its first annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Festival event.

The fish fry will be the first event of its kind for the church. According to William Webb, head organizer of the fundraiser, the Fish Fry Festival is set to help raise money for much-needed water fountain upgrades. However, the church also intends to help bring together friends and family for community outreach and spreading the love, joy and peace of Jesus in their community.

The menu for the event will consist of a plate with fish for $11, a plate with one hotdog for $6 and a plate with two hotdogs for $7. Each meal will also come with a side of coleslaw, baked beans and a water bottle. There will also be concessions with chips, soda and Gatorade at an additional cost. Immanuel Lutheran Church is planning on being able to serve 200-plus fish plates and up to 100 hot dog plates, and food will be first come, first serve.

There will also be a plethora of activities families can take part in during the fundraiser. Horseshoes, cornhole, ladder toss, giant Jenga and kickball will be available for families to play. As well as a section in the gym for smaller children and music for everyone to enjoy.

Guests will also be treated to a number of door prizes, as well as a ticket to enter the 50/50 raffle with every meal plate bought. In addition, a live auction will take place during the event, open to the whole community. According to Webb, as of right now, he has a seven-card set of signed baseball cards and is currently working on an even bigger surprise item.

The event will take place on October 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.