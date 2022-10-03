YMCA Camp Cristina is a 65-acre campus in Riverview that hosts an after-school program, group team building events, summer camp, spring break camp, family activities and so much more.

At YMCA Camp Cristina, the staff aims to impact the lives of all their guests by providing inclusive experiences and lifelong memories in an environment that awakens the imagination, inspires dreams and provides a sense of achievement and belonging.

“With all of our programs here at YMCA Camp Cristina, we truly focus on the wellbeing of our members,” said YMCA Camp Cristina’s executive director, Dave Boyle. “No matter what program or class our members take, there is a focus.”

The land for YMCA Camp Cristina was donated in the late ’80s and became a summer camp in 1992.

“It ran as a summer camp for about 30 years,” Boyle said. “I came on board with Camp Cristina in 2019.”

YMCA Camp Cristina is so much more than just a camp.

“During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of our parents were telling us about their concerns for their mental wellbeing and their children’s,” Boyle said. “They were worried about their children becoming depressed and other adolescent issues coming to the forefront. The cool thing we do here at Camp Cristina is that we make all of our programs responsive to those things that parents are worried about.”

YMCA Camp Cristina also works with local community partners like Feeding Tampa Bay to help with their programming.

“Exercise and nutrition plays a huge part in the wellbeing of children,” Boyle said. “We know that many families in the area are food insecure, so we make sure that food is available in our camps and after-school programs. Feeding Tampa Bay helps us meet this need of our families.”

The feedback Boyle and his staff get from their members is inspiring.

“A lot of our parents tell us that the focus we put into the health and mental wellbeing of our programs has made a difference in their lives and the lives of their children,” Boyle said. “It’s a great feeling to know that we are making an impact with what we do here at Camp Cristina YMCA.”

To learn more about the programs offered at YMCA Camp Cristina, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/ymca-camp-cristina or call 813-677-8400. Camp Cristina YMCA is located at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.