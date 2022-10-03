Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

The annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mary & Martha House Home Goods Market, located at 312 U.S. 41 S. in Ruskin. All pets are welcome. The parade and judging will take place at 12 Noon with trophies and prizes for best overall costume, most creative costume and best pet and human costumes.

You can register on-site at the Kittie Corral booth starting at 11 a.m. or preregister online at www.jens-market.com. All proceeds from the event go to Kittie Corral, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Immanuel Lutheran Church Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a fish fry fundraiser dinner on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards a new water fountain.

The day will be filled with fun and games for all ages, music, raffles and an auction. Along with the fish fry, hot dog meals will also be available. All meals are first come, first served, so make sure to get there early to not miss out.

American Idol Finalist Danny Gokey In Concert At First Baptist Plant City

Danny Gokey is thrilled to be bringing his show to First Baptist Church in Plant City on Sunday, November 6 at 7 p.m. The Grammy-nominated artist became a favorite of millions of fans as a top-three finalist on season eight of American Idol. Following American Idol, Gokey released his first album, My Best Days, which debuted at no. four on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

For ticket purchase and information, visit www.transparentproductions.com. First Baptist Church Plant City is located at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City.

St. Francis Nativity 41st Nut Sale

St. Francis Circle of Nativity Catholic Church’s Women’s Guild is celebrating its 41st year of providing high-quality nuts for purchase to the Brandon community. Just in time for the holidays, the circle will sell the nuts in 1 lb. bags. Nuts will include shelled pecan halves and pieces, shelled walnut halves and pieces, salted cashews and a variety of candied pecans.

All nut orders must be placed by Monday, October 17 and will be shipped to arrive by Sunday, November 20. The proceeds will benefit the Nativity Food Warehouse, which provides free groceries to the needy of for more than 50 parishes in the Brandon area.

To purchase nuts or for more information, call Evelyn at 813-657-4309, Flo at 813-695-7096 or JoAnn at 813-431-0041.

Grace Community Church Hosts Fall Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the event, please visit its website at www.gracecommunitymarket.com for more information.

St. Andrew’s UMC Brandon Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will be holding its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. hosted by United Women of Faith. Stroll through more than 50 amazing vendor booths and do some holiday shopping. Grab a bite to eat or a yummy treat from the Bake Sale and Mission Cafe, located in the Family Life Center. The pumpkin patch, located along Bloomingdale Avenue, will also be open for photos and to purchase pumpkins. Vendor spaces are still available.

For more information, visit www.saumc.net.

Centerpoint Church Accepting Vendors For Holiday Market

Centerpoint Church is hard at work making preparations for its annual Winter Wonderland. This fun Centerpoint tradition means rides and attractions for all ages, visits with Santa, photo opportunities, carnival food and the Holiday Market: a curated market of local handmade goods perfect for those last-minute gifts. The church is now accepting vendor applications for this year’s market, as well as sponsorship opportunities for its Winter Wonderland event.

To register, visit www.centerpointfl.org/current-events/category/valrico.