Welcome to the month of October — when we are all looking forward to cooler weather, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and bonfires. Autumn refreshes us and leads us into our season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. As we enter into this time of year, there is no better opportunity to reflect and teach our children that although our seasons change, God remains unchanged.

This is a perfect occasion to explain how God’s beauty is all around us throughout every season in life. Take time this autumn to reflect on all your family’s accomplishments this year and to count all your blessings. Below are a few faith-based children’s books that are perfect for teaching about God’s gift of Autumn.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 tells us, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

Have a blessed October.



My Happy Pumpkin: God’s Love Shining through Me

By Crystal Bowman

Celebrate the autumn season with this adorably illustrated board book. This faith-based story tells of little boy who picks out his pumpkin, washes it, carves it and gives it a smile, putting a candle inside to make its happiness glow, just like God’s love for us. He washes us clean of sins and throws those sins away, shaping us and letting His love glow through us.



The Pumpkin Gospel

By Mary Manz Simon

This faith-based children’s book is a glow-in-the-dark board book that is a fun way to teach families about how God changes us into beautiful new creatures to shine for Him. In well-written rhyme, the book uses a carved pumpkin to illustrate how God gives us a “clean heart,” forgiving “our mess-ups” and offering us “a new start.” For children ages 0-4 years.



The Pumpkin Patch Parable: Parable Series

By Liz Curtis Higgs

This charming story for children illustrates how a loving farmer can turn a simple pumpkin into a simply glorious sight. The farmer picks out a special pumpkin from his garden and scoops out all the messy ‘goo’ to make room for his light to shine from inside. In the same way, God’s transforming love can fill each of our hearts with joy and light. This story is a way to share the good news with children each harvest season. Recommended for ages 3-7.



A Pumpkin Prayer

By Amy Parker

Teach your little ones to be grateful for God’s blessings with this adorable board book that’s in the shape of a pumpkin. Through this book, children will learn to celebrate the abundance of the harvest season through charming illustrations and sweet rhymes that are perfect for little ones. Recommended for ages 2-5.