Christian Community Credit Union Partners With OneShare Health To Offer Health Care

Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) has partnered with OneShare Health to offer a health care sharing ministry as a new membership benefit. OneShare Health is an Affordable Care Act-exempt medical bill sharing program that provides a biblical health care alternative to traditional health insurance.

OneShare Health is not health insurance but a medical sharing program. OneShare Health members can choose any doctor or facility nationwide. Services include access to 24/7 telemedicine at no cost, preventive services, doctor and specialist visits, emergency room, maternity, cancer and more.

Thanks to the monthly contributions made by members, OneShare Health has succeeded in sharing over $161 million in medical expenses as well as $1.8 million in charitable donations.

Christian Community Credit Union has more than 30,000 members nationwide. For over 65 years, the credit union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches and their members.

For more information about OneShare’s new benefit exclusive to CCCU members, visit https://my.onesharehealth.com/osh-cccu or call 833-666-0617.

TBN Announces Exciting Fall Faith Program Lineup

TBN is the world’s most-watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. The network announced a lineup of fresh, innovative programming for its upcoming fall broadcast schedule.

Returning for a second season is Takeaways with Kirk Cameron, airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. Each week, Cameron welcomes compassionate, informed individuals and experts to discuss pressing issues Christians are facing in today’s culture — and to find actionable takeaways we can use to bring more of heaven to earth.

Premiering on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. is The Rosenberg Report, TBN’s first ever weekly news and commentary program shot in Israel and hosted by The New York Times best-selling author Joel C. Rosenberg. With every program, Rosenberg offers a close-up view of current events and issues across Israel and the Middle East, bringing important insights and biblical perspectives to viewers.

And premiering on Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 p.m. is Mysteries of the Messiah with Rabbi Jason Sobel. Rabbi Jason guides viewers from the story of creation in the Old Testament book of Genesis, all the way through the New Testament Book of Revelation to reveal God’s plan for humanity.

For more information, visit www.tbn.org.

Eminem Tops Christian Billboard Chart With New Faith-based Song

Acclaimed and controversial rap artist Eminem topped the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart for the first time in his nearly 30-year career after recently releasing a song praising Jesus Christ. Eminem, whose full name is Marshall Mathers III, was featured on a remix of “Use This Gospel,” a gospel song originally performed by Kanye West on his 2019 album, Jesus Is King.

Eminem’s lyrics included him praising the Lord amid Satan’s attacks.

“I’m holding on, but I don’t know if I can take it much longer / Today’s the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father … So my Savior I call on to rescue me from these depths of despairs / So these demons better step because He is my shepherd / I’m armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer.”

The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

Deion Sanders Thanks Jesus After Medical Scare

Football legend and outspoken Christian Deion Sanders is crediting Jesus for carrying him through a medical emergency when he nearly lost his life. The former NFL and Major League Baseball athlete revealed that he “called on the Lord all night” while in the hospital with a femoral arterial blood clot, a life-threatening condition.

Doctors considered amputating Sanders’ left leg from the knee down. In the end, they amputated two toes on his left foot.

“It was a blessing, because I could have lost my life very easily,” he said. “The thought process of losing my leg from knee down — it was almost there. So, when I look up and say, ‘Thank you Jesus,’ because I know the quiet cries at night that were in that hospital. I know all those speaking in tongues and the prayer and the fellowship with God and praising Him through and through.”