Opening a car door on a sunny Florida day, even in the winter, can release a blast of uncomfortable heat that ranges from toasty to broiling.

One way to avoid those moments of intense warmth before the air conditioning kicks in is to install high-quality window tinting, such as offered by K&H Window Tinting in Riverview.

K&H installs XPEL ceramic window tinting films, providing maximum protection from ultraviolet radiation and are designed to reject heat, which can keep a car’s interior cool and comfortable. XPEL films are also on the list of products recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation that offer protection from harmful UV rays.

“Window film has many benefits for people who suffer from health conditions such as eye or skin sensitivities from prolonged exposure to the sun,” said K&H owner Chris Phelps.

According to the XPEL website, the company’s proprietary ceramic film formula can block up to 99 percent of the UV rays that would pass through untreated windows.

Phelps said he learned about the value of high-performance protective window treatments while working at a local auto dealer.

“Over the course of about six years, I realized I had learned a skill that was incredibly useful and almost necessary in Florida. From there, I no longer saw it as just a job, I wanted to start making a name for myself,” he stated.

That dedicated sense of purpose has yielded a solid reputation, as evidenced by the company’s Facebook page, with more than 1,300 likes and followers expressing interest in the subject of window tinting and showing satisfaction with their results by awarding K&H Window Tinting a 4.9 overall satisfaction rating.

“Building my business from the ground up, using the basic fundamentals of quality products and unmatched customer service, I have found a comfortable niche here in our area, providing comfort and relief to my clientele,” explained Phelps.

K&H Window Tinting is not a mobile service. Work is performed at the company’s location, 10218 Summerview Cir. in Riverview.

