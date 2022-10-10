Latitudes Tours is a local boat tour company located at Little Harbor in Ruskin that offers eco, sunset and dinner cruises. The tours include a captain and naturalist, expert guides who will take you on an exploration of the Little Manatee River and nearby nature preserves.

His first mate, Alexis, is a certified naturalist who will delight the tour’s guests with a one-of-a-kind guided tour. She will tell guests on the tour about the unique marine life and animals of Florida’s Gulf Coast while learning a bit of history along the way.

Captain Dave and wife Nancy own the company. Dave is a Florida native who grew up fishing and boating in the Ruskin area. He has a passion for fishing, boating and all things Tampa Bay.

“We were inspired to start Latitudes Tours while on a vacation boat excursion,” said Nancy. “We knew they wanted to share tour passion for wildlife and the Ruskin area with others. We offer three boat tours per day, weather permitting, and we have a minimum passenger requirement of six guests.”

Latitudes Tours’ kayak tours are led by a lifeguard, CPR and first aid-certified kayak guide, who will share extensive knowledge through an immersive experience as guests are glided through the water on their own kayak.

“You’ll take an up-close and personal journey through Tampa Bay Estuary where you will see and interact with the animals and nature you encounter,” Nancy said.

Dave and Nancy are dedicated to providing all their guests with memorable tour experiences no matter the experience.

“We welcome your readers to try our kayak tours, fishing or our popular daily river eco-tours, where they will have a chance to see manatees, dolphins and the abundant beauty and wildlife the Tampa Bay Estuary offers,” Nancy said.

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

“Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration,” said Dave. “We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

If you would like to learn more about Latitudes Tours or book a tour, you can visit its website at www.latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311. Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin.