It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.

The new location, located in Valrico in the former AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors location, is poised to be the first smart liquor store in the nation by integrating the digital and physical customer experiences. One initiative will involve deploying smart kiosks for customers to place their orders and receive personalized recommendations based on their previous purchases, a specific meal or an event. The end point is to offer each consumer the highest-quality and most personalized shopping experience both from the store associates and by interacting with the kiosk or using the mobile app whenever they feel like ordering from home.

Consumers in the Tampa area can now purchase physically at the store located in Valrico and will receive a 15 percent discount as a thank you for their in-store purchase, which they can apply toward their first order via the LiquorSplit app. The store is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Unit 7 in the Shoppes at Lithia Publix Plaza.

“Convenience should not be a privilege, it should be a right for everyone,” said Russ Bruce, CEO of LiquorSplit. “We continue to innovate and change the way people think about retail stores. We feel strongly about empowering the masses to be able to enjoy an amazing shopping experience while saving money and using their time wisely.” The mobile app will be ready to take orders in Tampa by the end of this month.

In addition to its superior delivery experience, LiquorSplit donates $1 of each delivery fee toward helping to solve homelessness in America through a few organizations that LiquorSplit supports. Who knew you could drink a cold glass of rosé in this Florida heat and feel great about it too?

Visit the store online at www.liquorsplit.com to place an order and download the app via the app store. The store is open Sunday through Tuesday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Fridays until 12 Midnight. Call 813-654-6488.