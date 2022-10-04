By Makenzie Atkins

If you’re in need of legal services, take a look at the law firm of Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino. With 5 locations and eight major practice areas, the firm is prepared to tackle many different cases.

The law firm of Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino is a multispecialty firm that values service, integrity and hard work. The firm offers family law, civil litigation, personal injury, corporate litigation, corporate and tax, trusts and estates, real estate and personal exposure prevention.

Its attorneys strive to be a full-service firm that will be there for clients to help with legal needs or questions as much as possible. The firm wants clients to know the truth about every detail involving their case in order to keep complete openness and understanding.

“I have been practicing with Older, Lundy for over six years now watching the firm grow and expand with the needs of our clients while seeding success and empowerment into the local community,” said Jennifer Meister, a family law attorney at Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino. “For 20 years now, the firm’s attorneys have continued to represent our clients with integrity, competence, experience and grit. You simply will not find more dedicated and seasoned professionals in the Tampa Bay area.”

Not only does Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino offer legal services, but it also works hard to be involved in the community. Along with sponsoring many charity events, the firm is on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including The Spring of Tampa Bay, Friends of Joshua House, Pace Center for Girls, Sunrise of Pasco and more. On top of being involved with so many charities, the firm spends time volunteering and donating resources to help keep our community a safe place.

The firm was founded in 2003 by Ben Older and Michael Lundy in hopes to offer a fresh and innovative approach to the practice of law. Since then, the firm has grown to have over 30 attorneys and five offices located in Tampa, Clearwater, Dade City, Trinity and Wesley Chapel.

For more information, please contact Monica Angel, the chief strategy officer, at mangel@olalaw.com or visit https://www.olalaw.com/.