Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Grace Community Church Fall Market

Grace Community Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be holding its fall market on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a wide variety of vendors with something for everyone, so go and get an early start on your holiday gift shopping.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the event, please visit its website at www.gracecommunitymarket.com for more information.

Plant City Community Chorale Announces Fall Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale is excited to announce its fall concert, Watersong. The concert will be presented on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, located at 1318 E. Calhoun St. in Plant City. The chorale, under the direction of artistic director Coleman Flentge, will present this flowing musical offering of varied music styles, genres and languages.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, by calling 813-965-7213 or at the Walden Lake Car Wash. They will also be available at the door the night of the concert.

Academy Of Dance Dynamics Car Wash Fundraiser

The Academy of Dance Dynamics had its 12th annual car wash fundraiser at the River Hills Shell Garage and had a blast. The day was filled with lots of sign spinning, dancing and car washing.

Renee Melanson, owner of Academy of Dance Dynamics, said, “I come from a big family and had to hand my parents my dance bill knowing we didn’t have it. I do this fundraiser to try and take some of the financial weight off of the parents and it’s always a great event.”

Academy of Dance Dynamics is located at 4383 Lynx Paw Trl. In Valrico in the River Hills Plaza. For more information, visit its website at www.academyofdancedynamics.com or call 813-655-8277. It would also like to thank Todd Kane, owner of the Shell Garage, for allowing them to use his location and for all of his support over the years.

Annual Nut Sale Returns

St. Francis Circle of Nativity Catholic Church’s Nativity Women’s Guild is pleased to announce that 2022 will be the 41st year that it will provide the community with the opportunity to purchase nuts. Just in time for the holidays, the circle will sell the nuts in 1 lb. bags.

These high-quality nuts will include shelled pecan halves and pieces, shelled walnut halves and pieces, salted cashews and a variety of candied pecans. All nut orders must be placed by Monday, October 17 and will be shipped to arrive by Sunday, November 20. Proceeds from the nut sale benefit the Nativity Food Warehouse, which provides free groceries to the needy of 50-plus parishes in the Brandon area.

To purchase nuts or for more information, call Evelyn at 813-657-4309, Flo at 813-695-7096 or 813-431-0041.

Pelican Players Presents Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Pelican Players Community Theater will be presenting Nana’s Naughty Knickers from Thursday through Sunday, October 20-23. It is a wonderfully light-hearted play about a lively grandmother with a creative way of keeping her life interesting, entertaining and laugh-out-loud funny from beginning to end.

“Audiences may assume they know what’s coming by the play’s title, but, as in any good comedy, there are hysterical and comedic twists and turns around every corner,” said Bruce MacDonald, director of the show.

Tickets are available from the Kings Point Box Office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Drive in Sun City Center.

Additional information can be found on its website at www.pelicanplayersscc.org.

Strawberry Ridge Ceramic Sale

The Berry Clay Pit in the Strawberry Ridge Community is holding its annual ceramic sale on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A wide range of ceramic pieces, including indoor and outdoor pieces will be available to purchase. It is a great opportunity to find that unique piece of art for yourself or a gift for a friend.

The Berry Clay Pit is located at 509 Strawberry Ridge Blvd. in Valrico.

FishHawk Ranch Annual Car Show Returns In October

FishHawk Ranch will be holding its annual car show on Saturday, October 8 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at The Palmetto Club located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. Along with the car show, there will be food trucks, DJ Joe Ferrante, a raffle with proceeds going to Paralyzed Veterans of America and the opportunity to give blood.

This fun event is suitable for all ages and free to attend. Space to enter the car show is limited; if you want to preregister your vehicle, go to www.fhrcarshow2022.eventbrite.com.

For additional information on the event, email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org or call 813-657-6629.

FishHawk Turkey Trot Registration Is Now Open

The 14th annual FishHawk Turkey Trot is a great way to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy free Thanksgiving crafts for the kids, photos with the Turkey Trot mascot, music from a live DJ and lots of vendor giveaways at this family-friendly event. Come participate in one of the run/walk races on Thursday, November 24 at 8 a.m.

The event will take place at 5668 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. All proceeds benefit the local Seeds of Hope food bank. For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/lithia/2022fishhawkturkeytrot.