Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) — Residents and neighborhood associations across Hillsborough County are urged to be patient as Hillsborough County contract haulers do the meticulous work of collecting and disposing of all the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Because of the volume of yard waste generated by Hurricane Ian and the hazards encountered on collection routes due to curbside debris, regularly scheduled yard waste services may be delayed.

If your yard waste is not collected on your scheduled collection day, we ask that you keep it at the curbside, as your franchised garbage hauler will return the next day. Do not burn the debris.

County officials know residents are eager to clean up their yards and property after Hurricane Ian. To make sure you get the results you expect, follow these guidelines:

Residential Storm Debris Drop-off Sites

Residents can take yard debris to the county’s four residential storm debris drop-off sites during extended hours of operation Monday through Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until further notice.

• Northwest County — 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625.

• South County — 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534.

• Hillsborough Heights — 6209 County Rd. 579, Seffner, FL 33584.

• Falkenburg Yard Waste Site — 350 Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.

Residents must show a valid Florida ID to receive free yard waste disposal. Bagged waste must be emptied by the resident for disposal because plastic bags can damage mulch-processing equipment.

Communities with Homeowners Associations

Hillsborough County has requested that all homeowners associations work with their residents during the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts pertaining to leaving yard debris at the curb. Hillsborough County’s contracted storm debris removal teams will be working throughout the county to remove yard debris over the next several weeks, which necessitates residents leaving yard debris at the right of way for collection. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time of recovery.

No Open Burning

Residents are reminded that open burning of residential yard waste and household garbage or trash without a permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office is prohibited in Hillsborough County.

Regular Curbside Yard Waste Collection

Regular curbside yard waste collection is underway. At this time, only bagged or packaged yard waste will be collected curbside by your regular waste hauler. Find your collection day here. Piles of leaves and small twigs must be bagged or placed in containers to be collected curbside.

Large Storm-related Debris Curbside Collection

Hillsborough County-contracted disaster debris haulers will begin collecting large yard waste storm debris starting on Thursday, October 6. Residents must have debris placed at the curb by Monday, October 10. Please be patient. It may take several weeks to collect all the debris. Separate piles of leaves and twigs must be bagged or packaged to be collected.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on Hillsborough County’s response to Hurricane Ian, visit www.hcflgov.net/staysafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor for updates.