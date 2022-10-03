Nativity Catholic Church is preparing for its 51st annual Novemberfest in the middle of November that serves as the church’s largest fundraiser and as entertainment for the Brandon community after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Starting on Thursday, November 17 and running until Sunday, November 20, Novemberfest will be hosted on the corner of Bryan Road and U.S. Highway 60 on the Nativity Catholic School and Church campus. While the event is especially fun for Nativity’s students, who get to watch the carnival come to life through their classroom windows, the carnival is a staple in the Brandon community. Each year, the field is covered in rides, games and food for family and kids of all ages.

The annual Novemberfest carnival is Nativity Catholic Church’s largest fundraiser that helps organize and run its Faith Formation program and youth ministries. In addition to supporting church programs, the money earned during the carnival supports Nativity Catholic School for students in pre-K through eighth grade.

In order to make Novemberfest possible each year, Nativity relies on a team of dedicated volunteers for set-up, operation, and break-down of the event. Volunteer sign-ups open on October 1. Volunteers will give their time preparing for the event and running raffle tickets and food booths in the main tent.

“Novemberfest is an amazing weekend of fellowship, teamwork, celebration and dedication.” according to the website. “We look forward to sharing this opportunity with you.”

Sponsorships are also vital to the success of the event. Diamond, gold, silver and bronze sponsorships are available to companies that want to support the event and Nativity Catholic Church and will have a banner hung in the tent as recognition.

This year’s diamond sponsors already include Bill’s Prescription Center, SouthState, Rivard Buick GMC and B&B Ice and Water. Gold sponsorships cost $1,000, silver sponsorships cost $500 and bronze sponsorships cost $300. Information on banner sizes, benefits of becoming a sponsor and the commitment form are available on the Novemberfest website.

With questions about volunteering, contact Therese Alonso at 689-3395 ext. 2277 or at dosa@nativitycatholicschool.org.

For more information about Novemberfest and sponsorship information, call the church office at 813-681-4608 or visit the website at www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.