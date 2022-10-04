Sports fans from all over Tampa Bay will rejoice when Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest comes to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on Saturday, October 15 from 3-10:30 p.m. Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest started as a late summer event to celebrate the kickoff to football season.

“After a few years, we realized that football isn’t the only sport that people tailgate for, so we decided to move it to the fall, when more major sports are in season, and make it an all-encompassing tailgate party,” said Jenna Grooms of the Event Development Institute (https://growyourevent.com/). “Now, we celebrate tailgating for all sports seasons.”

Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest will have everything that your favorite tailgate has, like food from 15 local restaurants, live music, family-friendly games, cornhole, giant TV screens showing college football and, of course, cold beer.

“What makes this event unique is the participation from all of our Tampa Bay professional franchises and a few other local sports entities, so attendees can interact with mascots and cheerleaders and participate in activations from the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Rowdies, Valspar Championship, Gasparilla Bowl and Pelican Women’s Championship,” Grooms said.

There are multiple ways to get involved with Tailgate Taste Fest.

“Whether you own a restaurant and think this event would be a good way to spread the word about your location or you own a company and want to reserve a vendor booth to get exposure to thousands of Tampa Bay locals or just want to volunteer your time to help with the event operations, we’ve got a spot for you,” Grooms said.

The goal for Grooms and her team is to make Tailgate Taste Fest the sport event of the year.

“Our goal is to grow the event from an attendance standpoint, but more importantly we want the event to make an impact on our local businesses,” Grooms said. “This year, we are paying special attention to local, minority-owned businesses and hope to include them as restaurant vendors, sponsors and operational vendors.”

Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest is free to the public to attend.

“Bring your friends and family and enjoy a wonderful afternoon at the park and once again be immersed in the ultimate tailgate experience,” Grooms said. “No outside food or drink is permitted, but feel free to BYOC (bring your own chair).”

Restaurants from around Tampa Bay will be cooking up all of your tailgate favorites, right in the middle of Curtis Hixon Park. To enjoy these award-worthy eats, a taste tab or VIT (very important tailgater) pass must be purchased. Taste tabs range in price from $15-$100.

For more information on Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest or if you’d like to purchase taste tabs in advance, visit www.tailgatetastefest.com.