The Village Players will present Sex Please, We’re Sixty in October at its theater, located in the historic James McCabe Theater in Valrico. Sex Please, We’re Sixty is a hilarious American farce written by Michael E. Parker and Susan Parker.

Sex Please, We’re Sixty will be presented on Friday, October 7, 14 and 21 and Saturday, October 8, 15 and 22 at 8 p.m. There will be two Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling the box office at 813-480-3147.

Sex Please, We’re Sixty, written by Michael and Susan Parker. The comedy is great because of their imaginative humor. They have created a hilarious American farce about folks, all age 60 and older, looking for romance at a seaside bed and breakfast owned and operated by Mrs. Stancliff, a proper, straightlaced, punctual widower.

The setting for Sex Please, We’re Sixty is a bed and breakfast. The characters include four women, including Victoria Ambrose, a romance novelist; Hillary Hudson, Henry Mitchell’s ‘guest’; and Charmaine Beauregard, a quintessential southern belle. There are two men, both neighbors of Mrs. Standiff, Bud Davis and Henry. Throw into the mix a 20-plus year romance with some little blue pills and you get lots of laughs. Sex Please, We’re Sixty quickly blossoms into a delightful bowl of giggles, stomach wrenching laughter and pay back.

“It has been a true joy working with the cast and crew of Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” said director Sheilia Stacy-Taylor. “Each actor has fully embraced their character and developed them with love and good humor. I hesitate to describe much about this play, but you will really miss out if you do not get out to see the antics of these laughable and loveable characters,” Stacy-Taylor added.

The Village Players are a nonprofit community teaching theater. It performs its shows at the James McCabe Theater, which was built in 1915, and the building is on Hillsborough County’s Registry of Historic Places. The theater is located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.