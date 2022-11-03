Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay today announced Serengeti Flyer as the park’s all-new 2023 attraction. Serengeti Flyer will be the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, a screamin’ swing, upon opening in spring 2023.

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions, including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass members will be among the first to experience the new attraction upon opening in spring 2023.

Enjoy the breathtaking thrill of Serengeti Flyer all year long with a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass or 2023 fun card. Starting as low as $14 per month with exclusive pass member benefits valued at over $400, a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay annual pass is the best way to experience this all-new attraction.

Guests looking for incredible savings can pay for a day and get the rest of 2022 and 2023 free with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s limited time fun card offer, which provides unlimited access to the park’s world-class attractions, award-winning entertainment, up-close animal encounters and vibrant seasonal events.

