Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is providing neighborhoods with an opportunity to enhance, improve, and transform their communities by accepting applications for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant program.

The 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant program provides up to $5,000 of funding for neighborhood organizations that foster healthy, safe and engaged communities through innovative and creative projects. Applicants are encouraged to be innovative, be original and select a project that is engaging, enduring and unites the community.

Established in 1988, the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant program is focused on encouraging neighborhoods to invest in their future and create a legacy for years to come.

The 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant program categories are:

• Neighborhood Identification.

• Leadership Empowerment.

• Safety Opportunities and Education.

• Environmental Enhancements.

• Health and Wellness Engagement.

• Neighborhood Preparedness.

• Neighborhood and Community Innovation.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, November 14. Visit www.hcflgov.net/minigrant to learn more about the grant application process, find the requirements and complete the application.

Civic associations, homeowners associations or special taxing districts in Hillsborough County are eligible to apply, including those in Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace. Neighborhood organizations must be registered in the Neighborhood Directory Listing before applying for a mini grant. If your neighborhood organization isn’t part of the Neighborhood Directory Listing, registration is available here.