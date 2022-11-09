The Law Office of Jeffrey Dowd, P.A., located in Brandon, is a law firm for small businesses, handling everything from setting up to selling and so much more.

Dowd was admitted to The Florida Bar in 1996 and has experience at all phases of a business with all industries. He has expertise in handling all types of issues, including contracts, employment, licensing and leasing, franchising and regulations.

Dowd is passionate about business and volunteers his time as a certified SCORE mentor with the SCORE Tampa chapter.

“I love being a business owner in the Brandon community,” Dowd said. “Keeping things local is very important to me because most of my customers are local business owners. Many of my clients have become good friends as well, and that’s what community is all about.”

Dowd went to college to be an entrepreneur and ended up working in a law firm at the age of 19 to help pay for college. He graduated from SUNY College at Buffalo with a B.S. in business studies, but his time working at the law firm inspired him to go to law school.

He graduated from the University of Akron School of Law in 1996. In law school, he focused on business, corporate and tax law while working at a law firm writing appellate briefs on workers’ compensation claims.

If you ask Dowd what makes his firm different from other firms in the area, he will tell you it’s the way his firm handles pricing for its services.

“We build our services on a flat fee,” Dowd said. “I bill for the service, not the time. Our clients don’t have to worry about how much money they are spending because they already know how much their service will cost them upfront.”

Meeting his clients’ needs is Dowd’s number one priority.

“The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisements,” Dowd said. “Before you decide, ask us to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience.”

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at The Law Office of Jeffrey Dowd, P.A., you can visit his website at www.dowdlaw.com or call 813-773-3529. Dowd’s office is located at 523 E. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.