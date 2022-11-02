Keel Farms, home to Keel + Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders, is pleased to announce another element of fun at its 20-plus-acre property. Open now, visitors of all ages can enjoy navigating their way through Corky’s Corn Maze.

Children will receive an interactive map directing them to find Corky the Rooster along with his fun pals scattered throughout the 4-acre maze. Prizes will be granted when all of Corky’s pals are found and the riddle is solved. The corn maze can take anywhere from 30-90 minutes to walk, depending on your group size.

Plenty of food and beverages will be offered, including pumpkin spice-themed options like pumpkin cider (as well as other wine and cider flavors) from Keel Farms. There will also be nonalcoholic options, coffee vendors and fall-themed food and beverage trucks on-site.

In addition to the corn maze, kids can enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, several bounce houses and fun games in the kid zone. A pumpkin patch will provide perfect photo-ops and pumpkins for purchase as well.

“We love seeing our visitors both young and old enjoying themselves here at Keel Farms, and we know Corky’s Corn Maze will create lasting memories for everyone who visits,” said Keel Farms President Clay Keel. “In addition to the corn maze, this is a full fall experience that we’re excited to share.”

Located at 1603 Hawk Griffin Rd. in Plant City, the Corky’s Corn Maze dates and hours are as follows:

• Weekends now through mid-November 2022.

• Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (final entry is at 5 p.m.).

• Also open on Friday, November 11 on Veteran’s Day.

Adult tickets are $15, kids 12 and under are $10 and kids under 3 are free. Included with your ticket is parking, access to the corn maze, unlimited hayrides, access to the kid zone and many other family-friendly activities. Because parking is limited, please purchase tickets online to allow for a smoother check-in process for all.

For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit www.corkysmaze.com.