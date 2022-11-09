The Tampa Children’s Business Fair (TCBF) is a 501(c)(3) that features businesses created and launched by children in our area. ‘Kidpreneurs’ showcase and sell their homemade products and services while community members shop and support the talents of Tampa’s next generation.

The fourth annual, one-day event is on Sunday, December 11 from 3-6 p.m. at the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex, located at 6610 Whiteway Dr. in Temple Terrace. The TCBF is a culmination of ideas and hard work from great young minds in our community. Children ages 6-16 will develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at the marketplace. These creative, young minds will learn beginning business strategies and experience the process of entrepreneurship through marketing, selling, counting money and feeling accomplished.

What is the process?

Kidpreneurs first make an important decision: They hire themselves. They apply and then begin to launch a product or service. The children plan their business at every level: product, service, marketing, accounting, cost of goods, pricing, etc. And in this process, they learn a sense of wonder and the importance of hard work, taking responsibility and gaining confidence in the next challenge.

How do the children apply?

Application must be submitted online at www.childrensbusinessfair.org/tampabay-fl.

There is no charge to submit an application, but if accepted, there will be a $25 booth fee.

Please submit one application for each business. Children working as a group should submit one application that includes each child’s information. No more than three participants per business are allowed.

What is on the application? The application asks kids to think through some simple but important elements of their business, such as:

• What product or service do you plan to sell?

• What price will you charge for each product/service? How much will each product/service cost you?

• How will you pay for your startup costs? If someone is helping you with your startup costs, how will you pay that person back?

• How will you advertise/market your business before the fair?

• At the end of the fair, how will you determine if your business was a success?

How can I (the adult) help? Can my business help sponsor the event?

Yes! This event is only possible because of local business sponsors. If you would like to receive advertising opportunities for your business in exchange for a financial or gifts-in-kind donation, please email support@tampacbf.org and/or visit https://tampacbf.org/.

For additional Children’s Business Fair information and other locations, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org.