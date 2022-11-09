Edited by Jenny Bennett

Latitudes Tours Celebrates Four Years Of Cruising Tampa Bay

Come and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience here in Tampa Bay with Latitudes Tours. Latitudes Tours has been offering daily eco-tours, lunch and dinner cruises, small-group bus tours and private fishing charters in and around Tampa Bay for the last four years and has recently added guided kayak tours to its selection. The kayak tours leave from several departure points. While kayaking, keep an eye out for dolphin pods, manatees, sting rays, sharks and more.

Latitudes Tours can be found at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com or call 813-641-1311.

Law Office Of Samuel C. Higginbottom

Samuel C. Higginbottom is a maritime, insurance and boating injury lawyer who serves individuals and small businesses that rely on the Tampa Bay waterways. His office can be found at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 108-315 in Riverview.

With over a decade of experience working at large law firms in the Tampa area, Higginbottom has lots of experience in all types of cases that have involved legal issues, including in the areas of personal injury, insurance disputes, government contracts, professional liability, property damage and maritime law.

For additional information, visit its website at www.lawsch.com or call 813-825-1267.

R Processor Inc. Helps You To Process Payments

R Processor Inc. makes it affordable for business owners to collect money. Whether you need a point of sales solution or maybe a mobile payment option, it has a solution for your business. It allows small to midsize business owners to streamline their businesses and increase cash flow.

Richard Rohde, owner of R Processor Inc., has been in the business for over 30 years and offers both equipment and software solutions. To find out more, visit its website at www.richrohde.com or call 813-405-5210.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Opens New Sun City Center Office

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) has officially opened a new office at 991 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute has been serving the residents of Sun City Center for over a decade,” said Roy Sanders, M.D., president and founding member of the practice. “We are very excited to have built a larger and more accommodating clinic space to further provide for our expanding patient population.”

Nearly doubling in size, the new office features additional patient rooms, spacious reception areas, expansive physical and occupational therapy centers and MRI services.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2023

The Florida Strawberry Festival recently announced the theme for its 88th annual event, ‘We Have a Winner.’

“Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” said President Paul Davis. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful!”

A new theme is created for each year’s festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the event. The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place from March 2-12 at the showgrounds in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

The Guess Who Are Coming To Lakeland

The Guess Who, a group that’s connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade spanning 14 Top 40 hits, including “These Eyes,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” and “Share the Land,” are among music’s most indelible treasures.

“You’re going to see an excellent version of the songs and hear exactly how they should sound or be played,” verified founding member Garry Peterson.

They will be performing at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland, on March 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 863-834-8111 or purchase online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Iron Rock Insurance Is A Best Of Florida Winner

The votes have been counted and the results are in: Iron Rock Insurance Group is a 2022 Best of Florida winner in Guide to Florida’s annual readers’ poll. Best of Florida winners are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and they are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint records and analysis reports.

For additional information on Iron Rock Insurance, visit its website at www.ironrockins.com or call 813-213-9600.

Westfield Brandon Mall Offering Free $25 Gift Cards To Veterans And Active Military

In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 12, the Westfield Brandon mall will offer free $25 gift cards. Selections include The Cheesecake Factory, Bahama Breeze and P.F. Chang’s.

The registration desk will be in the courtyard area, close to the restaurants, and gift cards are limited to one per service member while supplies last. There will also be patriotic photo ops, live music and roaming entertainment to celebrate veterans and provide a fun family experience.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Riverview

The state of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional disaster recovery center at HCC Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, it is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Assistance is also available online at www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.

St. Stephen Catholic School Upgrades Media Center And Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

St. Stephen Catholic School is a diverse and inclusive Catholic school in Riverview. In partnership with its families, church and communities, it provides excellence in Catholic education. The school focuses on faith, academics and service in a caring, spiritual and safe learning environment.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters, it was recently able to upgrade most of the equipment in the media center and even add many wonderful new items, and it celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.

To learn more about St. Stephen Catholic School, visit its website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

New Dates For Tampa Bay Boat Show

Chart your course for the Florida State Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday, November 18-20 for the Tampa Bay Boat Show. It offers a great way to see millions of dollars’ worth of inventory and to see and compare all available makes and models in one location, as well as accessories and clothing.

Admission is free, and the event is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.