This year, celebrate the holiday season by visiting the Winter Village and its outdoor ice-skating rink. It is a great holiday activity for the whole family. The Winter Village is located in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa. The Winter Village is open Friday, November 18 through January 4, 2023.

Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed each year with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays, which is great for children and adults alike.

Each year, a giant ice-skating rink is erected on the perimeter of the park. You must purchase and reserve tickets for ice skating in advance. Tickets are $17, and the cost includes skate rentals. All hours are subject to weather and rink conditions.

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot ice-skating rink, the Winter Village features random Santa sightings, the Curtis Hixon Choo Choo, shopping and snack and beverage options. The Curtis Hixon Choo Choo offers a five-minute ride through the park where riders can enjoy the sights, lights and sounds of the Winter Village.

The Tampa Theatre will offer two holiday movies on the lawn on Saturday, November 19 and Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m.

Back this year is the popular Winter Village Express. The family-friendly excursion takes you from Whiting Station, located in downtown to Ybor City, and back on the TECO Line Streetcar. The one-hour trip features a holiday sing-along, holiday trivia, milk and cookies and added surprises along the way.

New to the holiday celebrations at the Winter Village this year is curling. This will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Equipment will be available for rental. There will also be a curling league. This will be available from Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 28. Games will be played every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.

Katie Collins of Valrico said, “The Winter Village is truly special. It really puts you in the holiday spirit and is a fun way to spend a few hours in downtown Tampa.”

For more information on hours and rentals, please visit www.wintervillagetampa.com.