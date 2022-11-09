The Brandon Ballet will present three live performances of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, The Nutcracker. The performances will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 11 at 2 and 5:30 p.m. All performances will be held at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

The Nutcracker is a magical Christmas production that is both imaginative and a timeless classic that is great for the whole family.

Tickets are available online at www.brandonballet.org. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under and seniors. Homeschool students can get tickets for $15 per person. For the latter, please email dance@brandonballet.org. Tickets are available at the door, but all prices increase by $5.

The Nutcracker is set on Christmas Eve with a gathering of friends and family. During the performance, toys come to life and rats grow to life size characters. Clara is given a toy soldier by her uncle, Herr Drosselmeyer, and is transported to magical lands, including the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets. The toy soldier turns into a magical nutcracker. Clara meets the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the audience is left wondering whether it was a real trip or just a magical dream.

This year, the role of Sugar Plum Fairy will be reprised by Courtney Moody. Drosselmeyer will be played by new company member Andres Gomez.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “This performance is the company’s first Nutcracker under new artistic direction of Alice H. Bock and Brentwood Townend. Along with rehearsal director Courtney Moody, they are proud to present a production in which some of the lead roles in act two will be danced by student company members.”

Townend added, “Of special note is Jada Stevenson, a senior at Blaine High School who has danced with Brandon Ballet for many years. Stevenson will be performing the lead Arabian role for the first time.”

“Our 2022 production will include a Nutcracker Prince, and Drosselmeyer will be included in the snow scene. This change has never been done in any other Nutcracker production. Audiences will be surprised at the athletic and theatrical ability,” said Townend.

For more information, please visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.